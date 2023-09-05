CARLETON — The people of Carleton will continue traditional September celebration of a hardy community and crop with this Saturday’s Carleton Milo Day festival.
Events run throughout the day and into the evening, beginning with a paintball tournament and ending with a drive-in movie. The traditional milo pancake feed and queen contest also are planned.
Milo Day celebrates Carleton and its agricultural heritage — particularly its historical connection to grain sorghum, also known as milo, which long was one of southeastern Nebraska’s leading feed grain crops.
Milo is a “water-sipping” crop known for its drought tolerance. In addition to its use in animal feed and as an ethanol feedstock, milo is milled into a popular gluten-free flour that is used for pancakes and in baking.
Mallory Elting is collecting photographs to be part of the Cutie Contest. Festival attendees will be able to vote for the “cutest” after viewing the display at the Community Building throughout the day. To get photos to Elting in advance, call her at 402-984-9169.
The Milo Day Queen Contest begins 7 p.m. To register, contact Leann Heinrichs at 402-705-8904.
Raffle tickets for guns and other prizes will be sold throughout the day, with winners announced at the evening parade. Five guns, two coolers and one pellet grill will be awarded. Just 300 tickets are being sold, and purchasers need not be present to win. Meanwhile, a raffle for cash prizes also is planned. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Community Building.
Here’s an hourly schedule for the day:
8:30 a.m.: Registration for the paintball tournament, which is set to begin at 9, begins south of the railroad tracks. The tournament is for teams of five or fewer. To pre-register call Rich, 402-366-7910.
9 a.m.: Registration for the 10 a.m. horse show begins at the coral.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Milo pancakes, burgers, hot dogs and pie will be served at the Community Center.
11 a.m.: A free checkers tournament begins at the Community Center. The tournament features timed play. Medals will be a awarded for first through fourth places in youth and adult divisions.
1 p.m.: A cornhole tournament begins at the fire hall. A registration fee will be charged, and cash prizes will be awarded. Call Trey Strong, 402-910-4241.
2 p.m.: A dog costume contest begins at the Community Center shelter. To enter, call or test Tori Swartzendruber, 402-239-2758.
3 p.m.: The Carleton Fire Auxiliary Money in the Hay event begins at the Community Building. Face painting also will be available there from 3-5 p.m.
5 p.m.: Little Princess activities begin at Zion Lutheran Church. Participants then will ride on the parade float.
5 p.m.: Parade line-up begins at Zion Lutheran Church. For information call Kim Dowdy, 901-568-4717.
5 p.m.; The hamburger stand will open south of the post office.
5:30 p.m.: A reader’s theatre presentation of a “Gunsmoke” episode will be featured on the parade platform.
6 p.m.: The parade will begin. The route ends south of the fire hall.
6 p.m: The Firemen’s Windsor Chop Supper and Bake Sale begin at the fire hall.
7 p.m.: The Milo Day Queen Contest begins.
8 p.m.: A drive-in movie is planned, with the title yet to be announced.
