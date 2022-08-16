p08-17-22MSCcasa.jpg
Kara Allee looks at items included in CASA’s Suitcase Project which provides children in the system with a bag and essentials like clothing and hygiene items.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

For three decades, one local organization has been focused on giving abused and neglected children a voice in court.

CASA of South Central Nebraska celebrated its 30th anniversary Tuesday with an open house and dinner to thank volunteers who have given time or donations through the years.

Georgie Evans
