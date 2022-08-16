For three decades, one local organization has been focused on giving abused and neglected children a voice in court.
CASA of South Central Nebraska celebrated its 30th anniversary Tuesday with an open house and dinner to thank volunteers who have given time or donations through the years.
Executive Director RuAnn Root thanked those who have contributed to the success of the organization.
“It’s the people behind the scenes what made the organization what it is,” she said. “They are some of the finest people that have been put on this earth.”
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. CASA volunteers are trained to speak in court for the best interests of abused and neglected children who are removed from the home by child welfare services. A judge in the case can appoint a CASA volunteer to the case and that person provides an unbiased report to help the court make a sound decision about the child’s future.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns said the CASA volunteers provide a crucial role in the juvenile justice system.
As a judge presiding over abuse and neglect cases for 11 years, Burns has seen firsthand the difference having a CASA assigned to a case makes. Prior to his time as a judge, he worked on juvenile cases as a guardian at litem and served as a member of the board of directors.
“We have extraordinary volunteers who care about the cases they are involved in,” he said.
Jennifer Andersen, CASA’s current board president, praised Root and the rest of the staff managing five programs and projects to help children in the community.
“We have fabulous staff who give everything day after day,” she said.
CASA of South Central Nebraska covers Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Nuckolls and Webster counties. Since it was founded in 1992, the organization has trained more than 450 qualified and compassionate people to become volunteer advocates. CASA of South Central Nebraska has served about 4,500 children through its six-county area.
Adams County’s CASA program was started through the efforts of Judges Jack Ott and Dan Bryan, and Janice Keasling as the first executive director of the organization.
Among the first group of volunteers to be trained were Beth Wissing and Gayle Hahn, both of whom later helped further the program beyond their service as advocates. The first office was a single room in the Head Start building.
In 1995, Wissing came on board as a director to help expand the CASA program into Clay County.
Wissing said she was nervous about stepping into a director position, but it was for a mission close to her heart. She loved being able to help children going through the uncertainty of a juvenile court case.
“They just need someone who they know is just there to listen to them,” she said.
In 1997, Keasling stepped down and Hahn took over as executive director of the Adams County program.
Hahn said it’s not an easy job to advocate for children because it can be difficult to see them go through tough situations. But she said it’s rewarding to become a stable adult in a child’s life to focus on their needs and desires. Years later, she has had children who she advocated for reach out on social media to share their success stories.
“They remember,” Hahn said. “You do make a difference. It’s very satisfying.”
Root took over as director of the organization in 2000.
During her 22-year tenure, Root expanded the organization and added new services for children and youth.
Nuckolls County was added in 2005, followed by Webster County in 2007. In 2006, the organization’s name changed to CASA of South Central Nebraska. Fillmore County was added in 2013 and Franklin came into the fold two years later.
The expansion of services necessitated additional room and the CASA office was moved from a single room in the Head Start building to the Adams County Office Building, then the Landmark Center and finally to the South Burlington Plaza.
Along with its mission to provide advocates for abused and neglected children in its six-county area, the organization has launched other programs to help children and youth.
The STARS program works with area schools to ensure children who may be struggling with their home lives are attending class regularly. The Adams County Diversion program provides services to youth involved in criminal activity instead of going through the court system.
The Maryland Living Center temporarily houses homeless or near-homeless youth who have aged out of the foster care system or lack outside family support as they transition to independent living.
The Community Toy Store provides toys to area children in need and the Suitcase Project provides luggage for children being removed from their home.
Hahn said it’s great to see how much the program has grown over the years. She especially likes the toy store because it fills a need she saw in her time as director.
“You wanted to buy them toys for birthdays,” Hahn said. “It was so hard not to, but it was against the rules.”
Wissing loves the toy room and said it’s great that CASA has worked on getting luggage for children being removed from their home.
“Back then, you had a trash bag for kids to put all their stuff in,” she said.
While there has been a lot of progress over the last three decades, Root said there is more work to do and invites the community to volunteer as an advocate or donate to the cause.
For more information about CASA of South Central Nebraska, call 402-463-1030 or visit www.casaofscne.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.