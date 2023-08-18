p02-25-23OUTcasa1.jpg
Mark DeSpain paints an accent wall in the entrance of the new CASA building Feb. 17.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

CASA of South Central Nebraska is offering a glimpse into the organization’s new home with an open house 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at 1924 W. A St.

Staff will offer tours of the 8,100 square feet space, including the Community Toy Store.

