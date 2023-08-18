CASA of South Central Nebraska is offering a glimpse into the organization’s new home with an open house 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at 1924 W. A St.
Staff will offer tours of the 8,100 square feet space, including the Community Toy Store.
CASA of South Central Nebraska is offering a glimpse into the organization’s new home with an open house 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at 1924 W. A St.
Staff will offer tours of the 8,100 square feet space, including the Community Toy Store.
Treats from Special Scoops, coffee and cookies will be available, as well.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer for the organization is encouraged to attend and learn more about the organization.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, a national nonprofit organization that recruits, trains and supports volunteers from the community who are dedicated to helping neglected and abused children. CASA of South Central Nebraska organizes those efforts for Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
CASA purchased the former Hastings Public Schools administration building for $466,000, using funding from community donations and county assistance.
In May 2022, the Adams County Board of Commissioners provided CASA with $250,000 to assist with the purchase of a larger building. The money came from Adams County’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding.
For more information about CASA of South Central Nebraska, call 402-463-1030 or visit www.casaofscne.org.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.