Staff at CASA of South Central Nebraska thanked the community for its enduring support with an ice cream treat Wednesday during an open house at the organization’s new headquarters, 1924 W. A St.
Special Scoops provided ice cream for the event. Coffee and cookies were available, as well.
RuAnn Root, CASA’s executive director, was eager to showcase the new space for visitors.
“It has been a lot of work,” she said. “I can’t tell you how happy that makes this organization.”
Visitors could tour the 8,100-square-foot space, including three rooms set aside for the Community Toy Store. Root said their previous location didn’t have enough space to display the toys, books and other gifts donated by the community.
Now, items are arranged in a way families are easily able to identify appropriate options for various age groups.
The Community Toy Store provides toys to area children in need for holidays and birthdays. Gifts also are available for families facing emergency displacement.
The store is one of several programs overseen by CASA.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, a national nonprofit organization that recruits, trains and supports volunteers from the community who are dedicated to helping neglected and abused children. CASA of South Central Nebraska organizes those efforts for Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
Along with the base services, CASA of South Central Nebraska supports children and their families through four additional programs it offers.
The Adams County Diversion program provides services to youth involved in criminal activity instead of going through the court system.
Similar to the Community Toy Store, the Suitcase Project provides luggage for children being removed from their home.
The Maryland Living Center temporarily houses homeless or near-homeless youth who have aged out of the foster care system or lack outside family support as they transition to independent living.
The STARS program works with area schools to ensure children who may be struggling with their home lives are attending class regularly.
In May 2022, the Adams County Board of Commissioners provided CASA with $250,000 to assist with the purchase of a larger building. The money came from Adams County’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding.
CASA purchased the former Hastings Public Schools administration building for $466,000, using funding from community donations and county assistance.
Root said community support has been crucial to the success of the organization.
“We wouldn’t be here today providing the services we provide without the community support,” she said. “There are people in this community who realize the importance of children.”
By investing in these children early, Root said, the community makes them less likely to end up in prison or with unwanted pregnancies. The more support children have, the better chance they can break the cycle of poverty and abuse.
The organization is seeking volunteers to help advocate for the best interests of children involved in abuse and neglect cases. Thirty hours of initial training is provided, and about 10-12 hours per month is needed to follow a case.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can get more information by calling 402-463-1030 or visiting www.casaofscne.org.
