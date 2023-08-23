CASA open house
RuAnn Root gives a tour in one of three toy rooms at CASA’s new location during an open house Wednesday.

Staff at CASA of South Central Nebraska thanked the community for its enduring support with an ice cream treat Wednesday during an open house at the organization’s new headquarters, 1924 W. A St.

Special Scoops provided ice cream for the event. Coffee and cookies were available, as well.

