Upcoming public hearings regarding a requested change of zoning and conditional use permit for a horse racetrack and casino on Hastings’ north side have been postponed at the request of the applicant, and the items will be removed from the City Planning Commission’s Jan. 18 agenda.
Citing what he believes to be too much speculation and confusion around the project, the attorney for applicant Prairie Thunder Hastings LLC filed a request to postpone the hearings for 30 days.
The application was for a rezone and conditional use permit needed to construct and operate a 5/8-mile horse racetrack and casino within 108 acres of land in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction on the northwest corner of the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and West 42nd Street. The requested rezone and conditional use permit were among multiple items on the Planning Commission’s agenda for the regular meeting to take place 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“We will take this time to talk and meet more with stakeholders to determine what is best jointly for the city and for our development and will work toward a solution that will allow this important project to progress at the best location possible,” Brian Jorde, the attorney representing Prairie Thunder Hastings LLC, wrote in an email Friday.
The recommendation from the city’s Development Services Department was not to approve a rezone from agriculture to commercial business and to table the conditional use permit application for a horse racetrack to allow for additional review time by staff and additional information from the applicant.
The entire area in question is about 153 acres, including 45 agricultural acres north of the racetrack. Developers have expressed a willingness, if necessary, to construct a natural and landscaped berm north of the racetrack.
Project estimates include a $40 million proposed development that would result in 120-150 new jobs and $3.7 million to $4.5 million annual payroll plus benefits.
Developers estimate 650,000 annual visitors, according to proprietary modeling by the developer based on significant experience with this modeling.
Developers also estimate $1,162,500 in annual new tax revenue for both the city and county based on the statutory tax calculation based on the revenue from each of Nebraska’s horse tracks and casinos; $6.9 million in new annual property tax relief, based on percentages of revenue each casino shall pay; and $180,000 in new city property taxes based on a $40 million development at the current Hastings city tax levy.
The proposal has garnered local opposition.
The information packet for Tuesday’s Hastings Planning Commission included several letters from Hastings-area residents or attorneys representing Hastings-area residents expressing concerns about the proposal.
A group of local residents also have coalesced around opposition to the project. There are different facets of the opposition, but opponent Tim O’Keeffe said the consensus among opponents is that it is the wrong location for such a facility.
Signs lining 42nd Street and Baltimore Avenue around the proposed project area state “No Casino in my neighborhood. Great idea! Wrong location!”
“For a racetrack and casino, this is an extraordinarily poor location,” O’Keeffe said in an interview Thursday. “It’s at the entrance to our city, and if approved it would be extraordinarily poor planning because it would basically act as a dam on a river of the natural existing land-development activity that is going on between Lake Hastings and Lochland, which is predominantly residential with mixed use. No one wants to live near or next to a casino or horse track.”
