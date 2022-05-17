RED CLOUD — The Willa Cather Spring Conference will return to its customary format here June 2-4 following two years of modifications necessitated by the novel coronavirus disease pandemic.
The 67th annual conference is themed “Literary Prizes: Acclaim and Controversy” and promises features for scholars and Cather fans alike, whether they attend in person or virtually. The event is presented by the National Willa Cather Center.
Cather moved to Webster County with her family when she was a girl, graduated from Red Cloud High School in 1890 and continued to visit the community throughout the balance of her life, which included a long and distinguished career in journalism and literature.
This year’s conference, which will explore the landscape of literary prizes, coincides with the 100th anniversary of publication of “One of Ours,” Cather's World War I novel partially set in Webster County, for which she won the 1923 Pulitzer Prize for fiction.
Guest presenter James F. English, author of “The Economy of Prestige: Prizes, Awards, and the Circulation of Cultural Value,” will speak on the impacts of the literary award industry on authors' lives and legacies, their books and their readers. The title of his address is “The Literary Award as Judgment Device.”
Maureen Corrigan, book critic on National Public Radio’s “Fresh Air,” will present “All the Glittering Prizes.” Her talk will consider the backstage deliberations and decisions behind literary awards, informed by her time as a juror for the Pulitzer Prize in Fiction.
Corrigan also will highlight her career as a book critic and what informs her selections from the hundreds of advance reader copies she receives each year. She will be available afterward to autograph copies of two of her recent books.
While the conference as a whole requires registration and a fee, the public is invited to select on-site events June 4 at the Red Cloud Opera House, plus a guided tour of the Cather Memorial Prairie complete with readings.
A complete conference agenda can be found at www.willacather.org.
Other highlights will include a June 3 Artist Talk and Performance with artist Cassia Kiteand musician Stacey Barelos, on “Soundstitching: Sites and Sounds of Willa Cather’s World,” which is on display through June 11 in the Opera House gallery.
At 7:30 p.m. on June 4, the Nebraska Chamber Players will present composer Chris Ellenwood’s new composition, “Children of the Moon.”
Based on Cather’s “One of Ours,” the performance features Nebraska’s own Brian Leeper. Tickets can be purchased separately from conference registration.
The three-day conference also will feature panel discussions, annual scholarship awards to high school students and educators, specialty tours and scholarly papers. Select events will be offered virtually for remote registrants.
Registration may be accomplished through Whova, the conference platform, which is accessible through the Cather foundation website. First-time attendees can save 15% with the code “15catherconf,” and reduced-price student registrations are available.
Registrations to attend the conference on site will be accepted through Friday. Registration to attend virtual events is available through June 2.
‘Friday LIVE’ on the road
In a related event, Nebraska Public Media’s “Friday LIVE” arts and entertainment program will make a special live radio taping at the Opera House the morning of June 2 featuring piano professor Jonathan Sokasits of Hastings College; a music performance inspired by the words of Willa Cather with Nebraska Chamber Players’ composer and pianist Chris Ellenwood and vocalist Brian Leeper; and more. The public is invited to attend this free event starting at 10 a.m.
Host Genevieve Randall will give audience members the latest news about music, arts, literature and events happening around the state, including an interview with Ashley Olson, executive director of the National Willa Cather Center, about current and future happenings, and more about the Spring Conference.
Randall also will interview artist Cassia Kite and Stacey Barelos about the “Soundstitching” exhibit for the “Friday LIVE Extra” podcast, which will go live the afternoon of June 2 and will be available online or wherever listeners get their podcasts.
Humanities Nebraska is lead sponsor for this year’s Spring Conference. Corrigan’s appearance is made possible by the Nebraska Cather Collaborative and the Philip and Helen Cather Southwick Fund at the University of Nebraska Foundation.
The Nebraska Cather Collaborative is a joint effort of the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud and the University of Nebraska’s Cather Project, the Willa Cather Archive, and the University of Nebraska Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.