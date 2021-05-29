RED CLOUD — To help celebrate progress on several projects related to historical sites, the Willa Cather Foundation and National Willa Cather Center are inviting the public to several free “community day” events June 5 in conjunction with the 66th annual Willa Cather Spring Conference.
At 10 a.m., Cather staff members will lead a walk on the Willa Cather Memorial Prairie five miles south of Red Cloud.
This tract of prairie remains unbroken by the plow and much as it would have appeared when Cather was growing up in the community in the 1880s.
The prairie walks will include readings from Cather’s works.
At 3 p.m., Cather staff members and volunteers will welcome visitors to an open house at the Pavelka farmstead at 2031 Road 1100 near Bladen — or 14 miles north of Red Cloud on U.S. Highway 281, then west.
The farmhouse, which once was the home of Annie Pavelka and her family, has been renovated with proceeds from the Cather foundation’s Campaign for the Future fundraising initiative.
Annie Pavelka was the prototype for the character of Ántonia, the heroine of Cather’s beloved 1918 novel “My Ántonia.”
Finally, at 4:15 p.m., a similar open house will be offered at the Burlington Depot, located at 437 W. Welsch St. in the south end of Red Cloud. Like the Pavelka farm, the depot figures importantly in Cather’s stories and has been renovated through Campaign for the Future.
The current art exhibit in the Red Cloud Opera House Gallery, “Memories in Light and Shadow: Paintings Inspired by the Art and Life of Willa Cather” by Karen Vierneisel, also is open to the public without admission during the conference and during regular business hours on other days.
In addition to these events, three presentations during the conference itself — Thursday evening’s talk by Jean Lee Cole, Friday evening’s keynote address by Radhika Jones, and Saturday afternoon’s panel discussion, “The Passing Show” — are offered without charge, either virtually or onsite, because they are being underwritten by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.
