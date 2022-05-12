A splash of liquid nitrogen provided a flourish to the first-ever signing day for Central Community College-Hastings’ Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts students Wednesday morning.
As program director Lindsay Higel welcomed the 11 students who were joining the program and their families, advisory committee member Dustin Schmidt tossed a pitcher of liquid nitrogen at Higel’s feet so she was briefly surrounded by a cloud of vapor.
The college and Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts department worked hard to create a celebratory atmosphere that in the past has been reserved for student athletes signing letters of intent to compete at certain colleges.
“It gets them off, really, on a good foot, excited about their commitment to being here with us,” Higel said.
This was the first signing day for the Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts department, but other CCC programs have held similar events dating back to 2019 with plans to hold signing days for other CCC programs in the future.
By gathering the students together Wednesday, the hope is to create a unity that will carry them into their school year next year.
Higel and other department instructors joined the students one by one with their families for the signing and ensuing photo opportunity. Higel handed each student a chef’s hat.
Staff members were on hand to help the students try on chef uniforms. Jerry Allen, another advisory committee member who runs Nomad Pizza, baked pizzas for visitors to try.
Kaitlyn Schurman of Franklin was on hand for the signing event with her sister, Andrea, who is a current CCC-Hastings student, and their parents Ed and Patti.
“I thought everything was amazing,” Kaitlyn said. “Everything was so fun to look at, try on the uniforms and stuff.”
Patti Schurman said the reputation of the Central Community College-Hastings’ Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts program drew Kaitlyn.
“We’ve been talking to many people about different culinary programs and we heard CCC has one of the best culinary programs in the state,” Patti said. “That’s why we really looked at Hastings today.”
The signing event was part of the college’s registration day.
“It was extremely helpful to have everything in one spot so you could get all the financial aid, registration and everything done in one shot and not have to make two or three trips back to get everything done,” Ed said.
Juan Castaneda and Adrian Avila, both of Sutton, each signed letters of intent to join CCC’s Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts program.
“A signing day with a big display is usually for student athletes,” Avila said. “We appreciate everyone here. It felt good that everyone is welcomed.”
Castaneda said he was nervous coming in.
“But coming here I actually feel very welcomed,” he said. “It was nice. I’ve enjoyed it.”
The program was hit hard the last couple years due to restaurants, hotels and entertainment businesses being regulated and or closed because of the pandemic.
The job market is hot now, however. Higel gets a lot of interest from employers looking for employees.
“My phone rings every single day saying ‘How fast can you get me students?’ ” she said. “We have this huge need in our Tri-City area, and beyond, for highly skilled restaurateurs. The job market is there. These students could really have a job lined up for them the minute they graduate, if not before.”
Schmidt, an alum and former instructor for the Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts program, is executive chef for Knife and Fork Concepts, which includes Odyssey and Blue Fork restaurants. He was one of a few advisory committee members on hand.
“I think it’s an amazing event and brings more awareness and knowledge to the program, a little insight,” he said. “It’s good to see 11 students already committing to the program at the end of the school year, getting ready for the next one. It looks very bright for the future of our industry to see this many commitments already. It’s good to be here, give back and be part and hopefully create some excitement with these students.”
Schmidt said it’s hard to find employees now because there are so many employers looking for help.
“But incentives and pay is the highest I’ve ever seen in the industry right now,” he said.
He was using the liquid nitrogen to make honey and vanilla ice cream. The liquid nitrogen quickly froze the ingredients, providing a smoother consistency, Schmidt said.
He also used the liquid nitrogen to freeze puffy Cheetos. Eating a frozen Cheeto creates “dragon breath,” so the eater shoots vapor out of his or her mouth and nasal passages.
“It’s fun to do it and demonstrate and then watch their reactions as they eat and try the ice cream and Cheetos,” Schmidt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.