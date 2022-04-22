Students in the Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts program at Central Community College debuted a new food truck Friday on the Hastings campus.
Culinary arts students prepared and served a blend of taco options including chicken and steak on tortilla shells or chips to students and staff to showcase their cooking skills and food truck.
Named “Degrees,” the food truck will serve multiple purposes for students and faculty at the college.
Lindsay Higel, director of CCC’s Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts program, said students will be able to use the truck as a mobile learning laboratory. Classes can be taken online and combined with a visit from the truck to practice specific techniques.
Wrapped with its own logo and design, it serves as a mobile billboard to advertise the college’s culinary arts program.
It also can be used as a catering vehicle for students.
“Students do a fair amount of off-site catering,” Higel said.
Ronnie O’Brien, a hospitality management instructor at CCC, said they’ve seen students who would like to have a food truck and this provides a way to offer that experience to students.
“It’s wonderful to be able to debut it on each of our campuses,” she said.
She also said they wanted it on the Hastings campus Friday because it was Earth Day and the program has a large focus on sustainability.
Friday was the third stop in the truck’s debut tour. Degrees visited the Kearney Center on April 5 and the Grand Island campus on April 12. Its next appearance will be at the Columbus campus on April 27.
CCC student Michael King organized the four visits as part of event planning coursework. He wrote a grant for funding, made contact with each campus to make arrangements for electricity and worked out other details needed.
Sophie Stromer, a culinary arts student set to graduate in May, said the truck provides hands-on experience outside the normal classroom and kitchen area. She said the truck has less work space than their regular kitchen, which took time to get used to.
“It’s not as much space as we’re used to,” she said. “It helped us learn how to work together.”
