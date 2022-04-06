The Central Community College Foundation will have new leadership beginning in August as longtime Executive Director Dean Moors prepares to retire.
The hiring of Traci Skalberg as Moors’ successor was announced in a news release Monday.
Skalberg will begin work Aug. 15, and Moors will continue in a part-time role through his anticipated retirement date of Nov. 1.
“I am thrilled to be joining this exceptional team at the Central Community College Foundation,” said Skalberg, who has worked in the nonprofit sector for many years and is a national leader among executives of educational foundations. “It has been my passion and mission to inspire investment in education and opportunities for students. I am so excited to expand my work to the counties and communities Central Community College serves. It feels a bit like a homecoming for me with the wonderful caveat that I get to stay in the Grand Island community, which has been so nurturing for my family.”
Skalberg has been executive director of the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation since 2003. She currently serves as president of the National Association of Educational Foundations.
Moors has led the CCC foundation for 14 years after working previously as a community banker in Hastings. He succeeded Jack Crowley, also of Hastings, upon Crowley’s retirement.
Matt Gotschall, president of Central Community College, said Skalberg will carry on Moors’ good work.
“Central Community College students and donors should be confident in Traci’s proven commitment to education, central Nebraska and CCC,” Gotschall said. “I’m very proud to have a CCC alumna building upon the excellent base Dean Moors has provided on which the foundation will continue to grow.”
During her years with the GIPS Foundation, Skalberg has increased that foundation’s average annual revenue from $200,000 to $3.5 million.
In the past five years, the GIPS Foundation has raised, managed and granted $25 million.
Skalberg also has developed a nationally renowned employee giving program with 90% participation from Grand Island Public Schools faculty and staff.
Prior to joining the GIPS Foundation, Skalberg was director of annual giving for the Stuhr Museum Foundation from 2000-03. She also has served as executive director of the Central Plains Chapter of the American Red Cross and as an adult development director for the YWCA of Grand Island.
A 1994 academic transfer graduate from CCC’s Columbus campus, Skalberg went on to Doane University in Crete, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and international studies, cum laude, in 1997.
“The Central Community College Foundation board of directors is pleased to have Traci join us as our new executive director,” said Homer Pierce of Hastings, board president. “We have so much to offer students in our 25-county area, and we believe Traci will help us as we continue to serve and grow.”
Moors is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln and the Pacific Coast Graduate School of Banking.
Immediately prior to joining the CCC Foundation, he served as branch president of Heritage Bank in Hastings from 2000-08.
