CCC-Hastings Aaron Thiessen

Aaron Thiessen, head groundskeeper at Central Community College-Hastings, poses with the award he received on behalf of the college from the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum Nov. 4, 2022.

 Courtesy

Nebraska college campuses oftentimes are known for their beautiful flowerbeds, landscapes and tree canopies that line the sidewalks students walk each day.

The situation is no different on the old Naval Ammunition Depot-turned-Central Community College-Hastings, where trees young and old fill the expansive campus.

0
0
0
0
0