Nebraska college campuses oftentimes are known for their beautiful flowerbeds, landscapes and tree canopies that line the sidewalks students walk each day.
The situation is no different on the old Naval Ammunition Depot-turned-Central Community College-Hastings, where trees young and old fill the expansive campus.
In 2001, the college hired a landscape architect to create a master landscape plan for the campus, according to head groundskeeper Aaron Thiessen.
“Part of that design 20 years ago was to make it an arboretum, so when I came to CCC in 2020, I found that plan and said, ‘Hey, the idea 20 years ago, let’s start it now. Why not go with it?’ ” Thiessen said.
The designated arboretum area on the campus’ east edge, along Technical Boulevard near the north roundabout, measures about 6.5 acres.
CCC’s arboretum has a statewide arboretum designation through the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, which means that it has to meet certain criteria.
As a landscape steward community arboretum, it must be a community or neighborhood arboretum that exhibits excellence in promotion, planting, species diversity and care of the local community forest, according to the NSA’s website.
Thiessen said that designation also requires that you apply for grants to help grow your tree diversity and host educational and planting events like those held on Arbor Day.
“If you want to go more on a national scale, there’s a whole another set of guidelines you have to follow to be nationally recognized, and that is something I would like to do is become nationally recognized,” Thiessen said.
With the national designation, Thiessen said, the arboretum must have at least 20 different tree species.
The CCC arboretum has been growing in the last three years with the addition of some new species including bald cypress, several oak varieties, red bud and several Southwestern white pines.
“I’ve got little tree whips from the Nebraska Forest Service and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum to test their Southwestern white pines,” Thiessen said. “We’re testing them out here to see how they do in Nebraska climate.”
The pines and many of the other trees in the arboretum are labeled with small placards that give the common and scientific names of the trees. In the future, Thiessen would love to have larger sizes with QR codes linking to webpages with more information on the individual tree species.
Thiessen said all of the trees on the campus receive the greatest amount of attention in the first three to five years after planting when they are watered regularly to ensure they are well established. After that, the trees are checked regularly for pruning and damage from pests and weather.
“Right now we consider it a dryland area,” Thiessen said of the arboretum. “We don’t water the turf. We just water the trees as needed until they get established. We don’t really do much more after.”
Thiessen wants the arboretum on campus to be meaningful to students and staff.
“I would love to see it dedicated to our military students at some point due to our close ties and our history with the military as a way to say thank you for their service,” he said.
CCC-Hastings has been designated as a USA Tree Campus under Thiessen’s tenure, and most recently the arboretum was named as the 2022 Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Affiliate Excellence Award recipient.
The greater Hastings community is host to a number of Landscape Steward community arboretum at locations including Hastings College Arboretum, Highland Park, Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, and Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning.
As the CCC space is a public arboretum, Thiessen said, he hopes people come out to see the trees and learn more about what grows best in south central Nebraska.
He said it’s important to consider many factors when planting a tree. Considerations include full maturity height, soil type and what sort of product the tree produces like berries or nuts.
“You need to find the best tree for the place where you’re planting it,” he said. “You need to think about what that tree is going to look like in 30, 40, 50 years.”
For more information about arboretums and plants in Nebraska, visit the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum website at plantnebraska.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.