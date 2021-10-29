Students at Central Community College-Hastings have new opportunities to advance their education through work experience and benefit financially at the same time.
The new Registered Apprentice Program came to campus earlier this school year.
RAP follows the “earn while you learn” model, which provides apprentices the opportunity to further their education and skills development while supporting themselves through employment.
The combination of schooling and mentorship provided by the business means apprentices will learn all the skills needed to be successful in their chosen field.
Upon graduating from CCC with an associate of applied science degree, the apprentices commit to working for their respective companies for two years.
Of the four CCC campuses, two business have reached an agreement. The Grand Island campus has an agreement with CNH Industrial. Hastings campus has an agreement with A&E Electric.
“CCC is very excited to be the first community college in the state of Nebraska to start adult registered apprenticeship programs,” said CCC-Hastings President Jerry Wallace, who also oversees the college’s skilled and technical sciences programs.
“The Department of Labor has done a great job helping us better serve the businesses by establishing apprenticeships. CCC wants to grow apprenticeships to connect students to employers throughout our 25-county service area.”
Through the apprentice program, students will be able to go to school and get paid.
After the students are done with their schooling, their tuition is paid for and they are one step ahead financially, not worrying about paying off their student debt, said Catrina Gray who is CCC’s apprenticeship coordinator.
“These businesses and their apprentices will build relationships to better prepare the apprentices for the workforce,” Gray said. “Additional benefits include improved productivity, reduced turnover for the businesses and quality instruction for the CCC faculty.”
A&E Electric co-owner Zach Adams likes what CCC is doing with the new program.
“It is a great way to find new employees,” he said. “It also gives guys a great experience to come out into the field and to see what they are learning in class. They take what they learn out in the field and take it back to class and see what they learn and put it toward their education.”
Corban Jernigan of Hastings, a student in CCC’s electrical technology program, is A&E’s apprentice.
Jernigan is thankful for the opportunity that was provided to him.
“They’ve definitely allowed me to learn different traits faster. When I got to school I kind of had some background knowledge because I worked for A&E over the summer and it has been making it easier for me to grasp the concept and it has helped me tremendously.”
When Jernigan first started, he was guided by the apprenticeship. He says the guidance has been helpful and he now can do some things on his own.
The internship is beneficial for all involved and helps the students get into the workforce faster.
“When we are done with school this will help us progress faster,” Jernigan said. “I think it helps speed everything up. I feel really lucky that I get to work for A&E. This opportunity ended up being perfect because it never changed my plans so I’m very fortunate.”
