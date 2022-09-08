A class offered at Central Community College-Hastings is helping area school districts meet their ongoing demand for qualified substitute teachers.
The Human Relations Awareness class is an accelerated two-week online class that enables students meeting certain criteria to satisfy their requirements for a local substitute teaching permit.
After completing the self-paced course, applicants seeking certification must provide the Nebraska Department of Education a copy of their college transcript showing 60 hours of coursework, along with a certificate from CCC showing they completed the class.
A signed letter from the superintendent of the district the student intends to serve completes the application.
For applicants from outside Nebraska, fingerprinting also is required.
Abie Ott, director of educational planning and the faculty resource center at CCC, said the class was developed to help expedite the process of hiring substitute teachers, a task that has become a challenge since the COVID-19 outbreak emerged in 2020.
As retired teachers who once had served as substitute teachers began to opt out of accepting calls because of their increased health risk factor as senior citizens, districts were left scrambling to keep their classroom doors open.
The self-paced online Human Relations Awareness class, along with the permit process and increased substitute pay school districts are offering to attract a broader base of applicants, has given the districts access to an ever-growing pool of qualified substitute teachers.
“We found through our first few runs of the course that we typically have a lot of nurses and health care workers, state patrol and retired state patrol, and people in human services industries who maybe have a couple days off in the middle of the week who are willing to help out their local schools on off days,” Ott said. “We also had a lot of paraeducators who were already working in schools who had already established relationships with kids in their schools taking the class so that when the full-time teachers were gone they could act as substitutes for those days. That really helps those school districts out, as well.”
Shawn Scott, superintendent of Adams Central Public Schools, said the CCC course has proven to be a tremendous asset to his district, helping stave off extreme substitute teacher shortages that otherwise may have posed a threat to providing day-to-day classroom coverage.
“CCC did what it always does, and that’s find a way to help area districts to meet the needs of their students,” Scott said. “They’ve helped provide many local substitute teachers through the class, and we’re grateful to them for that.”
The next round of Human Relations Awareness courses are scheduled on the following dates: Sept. 14-28; Nov. 9-23; and Nov. 30-Dec. 14. Spring term courses in 2023 will be offered Jan. 11-25; Feb. 8-22; March 8-22; and April 12-26.
Ott said CCC intends to continue offering the popular class for as long as the need for substitute teachers remains strong in area districts. More than 1,000 students have enrolled in the course since it was introduced in 2020.
“I think there will always be a need,” Ott said. “We believe the majority of those taking the course are serving as substitutes in their local schools. We know some people here have found employment this way.”
Jeff Schneider, superintendent at Hastings Public Schools, said he regards the Human Relations Awareness class and permit program as important steps toward easing the burden of finding qualified substitute teachers to answer the bell when needed.
“Any program like this that can help us with this shortage is much appreciated,” Schneider said. “It’s always been a challenge to have enough substitutes, but obviously when the pandemic hit that just made it exponentially harder. The last few years have been extremely difficult.
“We’re just very appreciative of postsecondary education helping us out. Programs like this are definitely a step in the right direction.”
