GRAND ISLAND — Addressing graduates of Central Community College-Hastings on Friday, the college’s chief academic officer asked them to hang onto just two important phrases from her speech:
“Get back” and “give back.”
Candace Walton, CCC vice president for innovation and instruction and chief academic officer, called on the graduates to “get back” to their home communities now or in the future, and to “give back” to the individuals, institutions and programs that helped them along their way to college graduation — starting immediately.
“The collective skills of the graduates in front of us right now, this block of green right here, can change the world right now,” Walton said as she looked out over graduates dressed in hunter green caps and gowns and seated in chairs on the floor of Grand Island’s Heartland Events Center.
Jerry Wallace, CCC-Hastings campus president, said 322 graduates from the Hastings campus are receiving a total of 398 degrees or diplomas following the just-completed spring semester. Of those students, 133 opted to march in Friday’s afternoon commencement ceremony.
Twenty-eight of the 322 graduates were recognized for high academic achievement, and 22 received program honors.
“The knowledge and skills you have learned here will stay with you for a lifetime,” Wallace said in welcoming the graduates.
Walton, who grew up in Hastings, got her first job at age 14 washing dishes and tending to other duties at the Elks Country Club in town. She went on to earn bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees and now has spent more than 20 years as a faculty member and administrator at colleges and universities in Nebraska, Kansas and South Dakota.
Her position with Central Community College places her back in her home region. CCC serves a 25-county area of central Nebraska from campuses in Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus, plus centers in Kearney, Holdrege and Lexington and the Ord Learning Center.
In her remarks, Walton noted that, based on historical statistics, more than 90% of the Class of 2022 likely will choose to live, work and/or raise their families in central Nebraska and virtually all ultimately will continue to live in the state.
She said that while technological change will continue and CCC graduates will need to keep up with the times, the communities from which they hail need their knowledge, their expertise and their leadership today and for the years to come.
“If you stop learning you’re going to regret it,” she said. “But eventually you’re going to need to get back home. Your community and your family need your skills back in your hometown. If you can get back, get back. If you can get back and it makes sense for you, please get back to your hometown and make a difference.”
For those who cannot return home to live, or at least cannot do so right away, Walton said, the obligation to contribute remains — be it with time, talent or treasure.
She exhorted the graduates to “remember where you came from” and be generous.
“Some part of your success is because of someone else,” she said — a family member, a teacher, coach, a pastor, a neighbor, or some other influential person or people who helped each graduate along his or her way.
“There’s a debt of gratitude to give back to those who supported you,” Walton said. “Pay the debt back by supporting the causes that supported your journey to graduation.”
She encouraged the graduates not to underestimate their own ability to make a positive difference for others, even just through their volunteerism.
“I don’t understate when I say that you, in your off time, in just a few hours, can positively change the life of another person and do it in the honor of those who made a difference for you,” she said. “You can do it right now. So give back.”
The Class of 2022 has done excellent work on campus, she said, and more than 50% of graduates have reported already finding employment.
Walton urged them to cherish their ties to Nebraska and the region most of them call home.
“Our connection to this great place is stronger than anything that’s going to try to take us away. We always get back. The same thing happened to me.”
During Friday’s ceremony, Aurora residents Troy and Kelsey Hofmann were honored with the CCC-Hastings Outstanding Alumni Award.
The Hofmanns own After Hours Grafix and Urban Chic Boutique, businesses they established in Aurora. Both graduated from CCC-Hastings in 2011.
A separate graduation ceremony was conducted at the Heartland Events Center earlier Friday for CCC-Grand Island students. Commencement exercises for Columbus campus students are Saturday.
