Central Community College has forged an agreement with a fully online national university for a new academic transfer relationship that could further CCC students’ educational goals.
The agreement between CCC and Western Governors University, a nonprofit institution, was announced in a news release Sept. 6.
Under the arrangement, the two institutions will seek to develop a "seamless transfer of credits" for CCC students graduating with associate’s degrees to go on and pursue bachelor’s degrees and then possibly master’s degrees from WGU.
Students transferring from CCC to WGU would be eligible for scholarships. The Community College Partner Scholarship is valued at up to $2,500 and would be applied to WHU’s flat-rate tuition of about $3,800 per six-month term.
Nebraskans attending WGU also would be eligible to apply for the Nebraska Partnership Scholarship, valued at up to $4,000.
Finally, some students would qualify for the Nebraska Opportunity Grant, a needs-based grant offered by the state of Nebraska for students who meet certain residency, enrollment and financial need criteria.
Meanwhile, the state of Nebraska itself has made a commitment to Western Governors University, a private institution based in Millcreek, Utah, established in 1997 by the governors of 19 U.S. states with a mission to expand access to high-quality affordable higher education online.
Gov. Pete Ricketts recently signed a memorandum of understanding with WGU to expand access to affordable, high-quality degree programs for the estimated 306,000 Nebraska residents who have some college credits but no bachelor’s degree.
According to the memorandum, Nebraska will collsboratr with and promote Western Governors University in hopes of targeting underserved populations including dislocated workers, veterans and rural residents.
WGU, for its part, is to work with local employers and employer organizations to address workforce needs throughout the state.
CCC President Matt Gotschall said the college’s relationship with WGU would advance the state’s goals related to Nebraskans’ educational development.
“Flexible transfer agreements with WGU will provide yet another high-quality option for our CCC students and for the state of Nebraska to reach our goal of having at least 70% of 25- to 34-year-old Nebraskans to have a degree, certificate, diploma or other postsecondary or industry-recognized credential by 2030,” Gotschall said in the news release.
Terrance Hopson, regional vice president of WGU, said the partnership with CCC will be good for Nebraska’s workforce.
“WGU values the important role community colleges play in upskilling the workforce and is pleased to offer an affordable and flexible pathway for thousands of Nebraskans who need postsecondary education and training to advance their careers and, in turn, their lives,” Hopson said.
Western Governors University currently serves more than 131,000 students nationwide and has more than 288,000 graduates in all 50 U.S. states. It has been billed as the nation’s leading competency-based university.
For more information about the CCC-WGU partnership, visit www.wgu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.