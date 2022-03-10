Four Tribland residents who are students at Central Community College’s Grand Island Campus or Kearney Center have been inducted into the Alpha Tau Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.

Those selected as members are recognized for their academic excellence, good character and citizenship. To obtain membership, students must be enrolled in a two-year college with at least a 3.5 grade-point average. A 3.25 GPA is required to maintain membership.

The four new members from Tribland are:

Ayr: Samantha Cassidy

Carleton: Melany Winans

Hastings: Taylor Guidry

Minden: Ethan Hunt

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you