A new partnership between Microsoft Corp. and Central Community College is helping students ramp up their cyber security skills to help meet an ever-growing industry demand for such services.

CCC is one of 14 community colleges selected through a nationwide application process to participate in “Cyber Skills for All,” a three-year initiative forged between the American Association of Community Colleges and Microsoft that includes a $20,000 grant in the first year and additional funding the remaining two years.

