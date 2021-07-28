Recovering addicts and their families joined hands with the Hastings community at large to share an evening of fun, games, hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream and moral support at the 11th annual Recovery in the Park event Tuesday night at Chautauqua Park.
More than 500 people — a large percentage of them with young children in tow — gathered on a hot and steamy evening to cool off with Kool-Aid Man, hang with Spiderman, dunk local media celebrities (including Tribune publisher Darran Fowler), pet goats at the Rural Ranchers petting zoo, and chill with ice cream offerings from Special Scoops Ice Cream parlor while celebrating successes of those battling addictive behaviors.
“Like always, this is to get people in recovery together with people who don’t know anything about recovery and let them eat together, visit, and learn how to understand each other,” said Dan Rutt, Horizon Recovery executive director.
A primary fundraiser for the crisis counseling and shelter program, this year’s event followed a children’s play date theme and included bouncy houses, face painting and the petting zoo. Based on smiling faces alone, Rutt said he was thrilled to see so many families taking time to enjoy being families together.
“I think this is a huge statement that we do have parents who care about their kids and are willing to take them out to an event and have fun as a family,” he said. “We hear all these stories where parents aren’t involved, but I see a lot of parents who are here tonight. We’ve got a lot of kids here.
“It’s just been outstanding: From the dunk tank, to the bouncy houses, to the petting zoo, to face painting … the rural fire department is here with their fire truck … . It’s a little warm, but if you get in the shade it’s not too bad. God is good: He provided some warm weather.”
Chesalon Reineke, 24, of rural Hastings came to the event to enjoy some quality community time with his fiancée, Hylie, 26.
“I work for a company just across the street and know quite a few of the people here and the different organizations that help support it,” he said. “It’s really a nice thing that they do. I’m just coming out to enjoy it and support what they are doing.
“I’m enjoying being outside. Being with people and the community is what it’s about. Just coming out and having a nice meal is probably the funnest part, and to enjoy it with other people.”
For Hylie, the event offered an opportunity celebrate the spirit of community and community-oriented events.
“I love doing events in the city when they put them on,” she said. “I love going to them. Next week I’m going to hit Art in the Park.
“I followed the signs and was like, ‘I can’t wait to go! It’s going to be so much fun!’ It was so well put on, and I loved the little goats over there!”
For Taeven Coon, 14, of Hastings, the event was a family outing that included her parents, Latara and Shaun, and other siblings. With face painting and bouncy houses checked off her list of things to do, she said she would wait for the line to shorten before cashing n her ticket for a serving of Special Scoops ice cream.
“It just has a really good environment,” she said. “And the people are really nice. It’s just something to do.”
That her family has enjoyed the fruits of success achieved through participation in the Horizon Recovery program made supporting the event seem all the more relevant, Taeven said.
“It just brings everybody together to connect,” she said.
Maddox Huck, 11, of Hastings described the festivities as “something fun to do; a very meaningful event.” Joining him at the event were his younger brother, Micah Donner, and older brother, Elliot Huck.
Like many of the children present, he made it a point to get some face time with Spiderman.
“I dapped him up,” he said. “I used to watch him a lot when I was a little kid. This is really fun here. I’m glad that I came.”
