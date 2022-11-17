Braving temperatures just below freezing, area residents and downtown businesses ushered in the holiday season Thursday with the annual Celebration of Lights.
Visitors could ride horse-drawn carriages or visit with Santa Claus. Children could receive balloon animals and face painting, while seasonal treats like hot cocoa, popcorn and other baked goods were available for the whole family.
Aurelia Pesek, 8, of Hastings said her favorite part was the horse-drawn carriage ride while her 7-year-old brother, Lane, was most impressed with their visit to Santa.
Roger and Daesha Pesek of Hastings brought the two, along with their other children Bennett, 6; Jaela, 4; and Wyatt, 1, as part of a family tradition.
“I grew up with it, so I’m enjoying it,” Daesha said.
Tiffany Shorey of Hastings brought her 9-year-old daughter, Adalynn, to visit Santa following face painting and a carriage ride.
“We love it,” Shorey said. “It’s freezing, but we still came out because it’s amazing.”
Many businesses opened their doors for the celebration, providing respite from the cold temperatures. The annual event is hosted by the Hastings Downtown Center Association and Business Improvement District.
Tammy Orthmann, director of the Hastings Downtown Center Association, said it’s an important tradition for the area.
“It’s a big thank you to everyone who supports the downtown through the year,” she said. “I can’t imagine being able to start the Christmas season without it.”
While the temperature was chilly, Orthmann said she was pleased by the hundreds of people who lined Second Street to watch the lighting.
Orthmann also invited people to attend other activities hosted by Hastings Downtown Center Association in the upcoming weeks: Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 26 and Downtown Hastings Holiday Open House on Dec. 3.
Various carolers, dance groups and other talents provided entertainment on the stage while awaiting the lighting ceremony.
As a group sang “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” organizers brought Santa and Kool-Aid Man to the stage for the countdown to lighting the rooftops of the downtown area.
Crystal Ramirez of Hastings and her family have made a tradition of attending the celebration. She brought her 2-year-old son to the event for the first time this year.
“I think it’s a great idea,” she said. “It gets you into the Christmas spirit.”
