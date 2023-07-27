Following the short-notice postponement of a special meeting it had planned for July 17, the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District board of directors now will gather for a special board and committee meeting Friday morning at CNPPID headquarters in Holdrege — presumably for a key vote connected to plans for a merger joining the Central district with the Dawson Public Power District.
According to a notice posted to the Central district website, Friday’s meeting will begin 9 a.m. at 415 Lincoln St.
The board had planned on July 17 to consider amending its charter to specifically state Central can’t issue general-obligation bonds.
The lack of such a statement was cited in April when the Nebraska Power Review Board rejected a request from Central and Dawson for permission to merge. The board gave Central an opportunity to go back and correct the identified technical defect so the merger request could be resubmitted for consideration on its merits.
In October 2022, the Central and Dawson boards both voted to merge, with Dawson to dissolve and be folded into the Central organization. The combined entity would be known as the Platte River Public Power & Irrigation District, with headquarters in Holdrege.
Central, which is based in Holdrege and sometimes is referred to as “Tri-County,” is a wholesale producer of hydroelectric power at the Kingsley Dam near Ogallala and at the Jeffrey plant near Brady and the Johnson No. 1 and No. 2 plants near Lexington. Central also provides surface water to irrigation customers primarily in Kearney, Phelps and Gosper counties. The Central public power and irrigation facilities were completed in 1941.
The Dawson Public Power District, based in Holdrege, supplies retail electricity to rural customers and local communities in several west central and south central Nebraska counties.
The combined Platte River entity still would produce hydropower and serve irrigation customers but also would sell power at retail within the Dawson district’s service area. One customer would be a massive new liquid fertilizer plant to be built at Gothenburg, which is seeking a renewable source for at least some of its power needs.
Supporters of the proposed merger have said the combined Central-Dawson entity would be better positioned to do business in a changing world where power customers are looking for “green energy” sources, with a vertically integrated operation that both generates and sells electricity.
Meanwhile, water users, community leaders and other constituents in the Central irrigation service area strenuously object to the merger, saying it will leave the Central area underrepresented on the board of directors, give short shrift to the district’s irrigation mission, and put Central on the hook for Dawson’s debt load.
Groups and organizations on record in opposition to the merger now include the Kearney and Phelps County Boards of Commissioners; the Tri-Basin Natural Resources District board of directors; the Central Water Users board of directors; the Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce; and the Phelps County Economic Development Corp.
Back in June, Central and Dawson announced plans for special, back-to-back meetings on July 17: a Central meeting at Holdrege, to correct the charter defect identified by the Power Review Board; and a Dawson meeting at its Lexington headquarters, to once again request permission from the Power Review Board to dissolve itself to join Central, based on Central’s charter vote.
Both those meetings were quietly postponed in an online notice posted July 14, citing “recent conversations.” No further elaboration was provided.
In a news release Thursday, the organization Citizens Opposed to the Merger noted Central’s decision to schedule Friday’s special meeting at a time when both the Kearney and Gosper county fairs are under way.
Thursday’s news release also included a statement from four great-grandchildren of George P. Kingsley urging the CNPPID board to vote against the merger plan at this juncture.
George P. Kingsley, a Minden business leader who died in 1929, was one of the primary proponents and organizers of the effort to build the Central project, which includes Kingsley Dam on the North Platte River near Ogallala and a network of lakes and canals that direct water to irrigators between Elwood and the Minden area. He is the namesake for the Kingsley Dam, which holds back the North Platte River to form Lake McConaughy.
The four great-grandchildren signing onto the statement are Tim Kingsley, Liz Mattson, David N. Kingsley and Nancy Oertle. They noted that whereas Dawson Public Power District has published an article on its website noting what it perceives as benefits to the proposed merger, Central seems not to have made the same type of argument to its constituents.
David Kingsley, a Kearney physician who specializes in dermatology, said his great-grandfather would be “rolling over” in his grave about the proposed merger.
“Why would anyone agree to a merger that so blatantly benefits one side (DPPD)?” David Kingley asked. “Central has so little to gain and so much to lose, and who loses the most? Farmers. What was the whole system designed for? Farmers.”
Gary Robison, a Bertrand area farmer who is president of Citizens Opposed to the Merger, said he is gratified by the support his cause has gained over the past few months.
He said the statement from the four Kingsley descendants, which his group just received Wednesday, means a lot.
“At times, we felt like we were on an island fighting to preserve the Kingsley legacy,” Robison said. “Central has faithfully delivered water to central Nebraska for over 80 years. We just want to keep it that way.”
