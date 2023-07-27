Following the short-notice postponement of a special meeting it had planned for July 17, the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District board of directors now will gather for a special board and committee meeting Friday morning at CNPPID headquarters in Holdrege — presumably for a key vote connected to plans for a merger joining the Central district with the Dawson Public Power District.

According to a notice posted to the Central district website, Friday’s meeting will begin 9 a.m. at 415 Lincoln St.

