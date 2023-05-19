Central Community College-Hastings honored about 360 graduate candidates May 5 during its 56th annual commencement ceremony at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Forty-five of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by (H).
The names of andidates receiving degrees and diplomas follow, by degree or diploma earned, home address, and program of study.
Associate of Applied Science
Arapahoe: (H) Derek A. Sander, advanced manufacturing design technology
Arthur: (H) Kasey J. Channer, automotive technology
Atkinson: Javin A. Klabenes, diesel technology
Aurora: Zackary J. Hollingsworth, automotive technology; Delainey I. Bumgardner, dental assisting; Bailey Magnussen, media arts
Axtell: (H) Joseph B. French, welding technology
Belvidere: Wyatt K. Wiedel, information technology and systems
Benkelman: (H) Haylee J. Davis, early childhood education
Bertrand: Brooke T. Peterson, media arts
Bladen: Canyen J. Jameson, diesel technology
Blue Hill: Kaden L. Kohmetscher, information technology and systems, Colten J. Bohlen, welding technology
Bradshaw: Ruth A. Mathson, agricultural sciences
Campbell: Danielle E. Newton, business administration
Central City: Connor Lovejoy, Matthew L. Reeves, diesel technology; Nicholas D. Lovejoy, hospitality management and culinary arts
Chester: (H) Sequoia J. Heinrichs, early childhood education
Clay Center: Rebecca A. Blome, business administration; (H) Amber M. Braun, business technology; Santiago Sinohui, construction technology; Brendon G. Strobl, diesel technology; (H) Michelle L. Parker, human services; Kyle D. Holeman, welding technology
Cotesfield: Clayton P. Jensen, heavy equipment operator technician
Doniphan: (H) Brittany J. Kennedy, auto body technology; Kaylie M. Smith, business administration
Elm Creek: Liam Mattson, information technology and systems
Eustis: Chloe R. Maurer, agricultural sciences
Fairmont: (H) Gillian A. Gangstad, media arts
Filley: (H) Collin Hartig, heavy equipment operator technician
Franklin: Clayton J. Olson, auto body technology; (H) Jessica M. Layton, business administration; (H) McKenna R. Haussermann, dental hygiene
Gibbon: (H) Andrew J. Rayburn, heavy equipment operator technician
Gothenburg: (H) Turner Gundell, heavy equipment operator technician
Grand Island: Stefany Chavez Gomez, Andres D. Gonzalez, Cody J. Miller, advanced manufacturing design technology; Alejandro Jacobo, auto body technology; Francisco Y. Alcantar Jr., Randy Ferrufino, Keven Florian Garcia, (H) Jeremy R. Greenwalt, Edgar A. Guevara, automotive technology; Ashyia L. Captain, business administration; Carlos Fiallos, Jakob D. Koch, (H) Alexander M. VanNatta, construction technology; Deyci C. Mendez Cifuentes, (H) Yesenia Vargas Mendoza, dental assisting; (H) Savannah M. Blanke, (H) Kylie J. Broich, Daisey Ramos, Guadalupe Rodriguez, Jaqueline Zarraga Guerrero, dental hygiene; (H) Maximiliano F. Serrano, drafting and design technology; Taylor L. Henderson, hospitality management and culinary arts; Justyce Bonczynski, Alexander A. Murphy, information technology and systems; Cristian J. Betancourt, Jesus A. Galaviz, media arts
Gretna: (H) Aidan T. Lamb, diesel technology
Guide Rock: Darren M. Kathman, automotive technology
Harvard: Cory J. Marshall, business administration
Hastings: Trenton V. Peterson, advanced manufacturing design technology; Grace J. Eckhardt, (H) Dakota Johnson, agricultural sciences; Bryton Jones, Mohamed A. Mohamed, Dominic J. Mutchler, Steven A. Ruano-Alvarez, Hayden A. Scott, automotive technology; Konner D. Alejandro, Brian J. Collicott, Samantha Hernandez, Kateri R. Hiatt, Amanda M. Lovewell, Samantha J. Vess, business administration; Jose M. Cruz, Sloan C. Raymond, construction technology; Christina J. Glebe, Michael E. Lopez, criminal justice; Taryn M. Ewoldt, Jacquelyn A. Hoffman, Whitney R. Wagner, dental assisting; Alexis Cordova, Randi W. Klein, Maria Morales, Kelsey M. Rutt, (H) Sydni G. Sullivan, dental hygiene; Braden T. Lukassen, diesel technology; Conner R. Brown, (H) Challen C. Edwards, Eliseo Garcia, Derek R. Specht, drafting and design technology; Brayan J. Rodela, environmental health and safety; Emily A. Canterberry, (H) Tina M. Park, hospitality management and culinary arts; Samantha L. Canchola, human services; Nathan D. Burns, information technology and systems; Laura A. Christiansen, Bryan Gama, media arts; Wyatt Borrell, Brayden T. Lockling, Casey J. Nelson, Samuel J. Rother, welding technology
Hazard: Devin D. Fisher, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration
Hebron: (H) Cooper R. Casey, advanced manufacturing design technology, (H) Anna J. Brueggemann, early childhood education
Holdrege: Hannah M. Schroder, business administration; Gregory E. Corral, diesel technology
Imperial: Brit L. Gockley, business administration; Brandon R. Mintling, diesel technology
Juniata: Elijah C. Oman, agricultural sciences; Allison E. Baker, dental hygiene; Dylan J. Anderson, Daniel R. Rishel, diesel technology; Christopher J. Herbek, electrical technology; Larry D. Colgin, welding technology
Kearney: Lance M. Heun, advanced manufacturing design technology; Reed W. Potter, agricultural sciences; Grady L. Chandler, Ethan N. Engel, automotive technology; Dillon C. Ahrens, Peter M. Marisch, diesel technology; Yaritza Almanza-Yepez, early childhood education; Clay D. Gilg, Jorge Salinas Balderas, electrical technology; Hunter D. Pokorney, media arts; Kaleb A. McManus, welding technology
Kenesaw: (H) Ty W. McKimmey, Ethan A. Stade, automotive technology, Austin J. Peterson, electrical technology
Lawrence: Peyton P. Mazour, automotive technology
Lexington: Jamie A. Ramirez Sr., auto body technology; Andrea Estrada, Roksana A. Ramirez Carrillo, automotive technology; Elias Lopez-Domingo, Erick Perez Lopez, construction technology; Sofia I. Corado-Morales, dental assisting; Carlos J. Ceja Solache, Enrique Flores, Carlos A. Herrera, Cristian D. Loarca Bautista, Axel G. Pinedo Ochoa, electrical technology; Saddam M. Hassan, Harold U. Pineda, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Angel Arredondo-Lopez, Christian H. Bran-Lopez, (H) Jack Caceres-Hernández, Lorenzo Ramirez Ramirez, welding technology
Lincoln: Paige E. Morrow, business administration
Litchfield: Tristin L. Nelson, business administration; McKenna L. Siegel, dental assisting; Derik D. Linden, diesel technology
Loomis: Coral D. Weeder, business administration
Loup City: Augustus R. Ducker, construction technology
Minden: Ely J. Jonak, advanced manufacturing design technology; Madisin M. Rosenberg, criminal justice; (H) Madison L. Bergstrom, dental hygiene; Chandler Duncan, diesel technology
Morrill: Bryce D. Seier, diesel technology
Nelson: Blake M. Wroughton, advanced manufacturing design technology; Emely Y. Trinidad, business administration; Trevor E. Biltoft, diesel technology; Coby Ward, hospitality management and culinary arts
Norfolk: Kyle J. Sojka, heavy equipment operator technician
Ogallala: Austin J. Hood, heavy equipment operator technician
Omaha: (H) Marissa L. Smith, dental hygiene; and Logan A. Halley, Jack T. Zenk, diesel technology
Overton: Cody A. Shubert, automotive technology
Papillion: (H) Tessa C. West, early childhood education
Pleasanton: (H) Luke A. Dobish, diesel technology
Ravenna: Jason M. Martin, diesel technology; Quenton C. Ackley, Tristen M. Ruzicka, welding technology
Red Cloud: (H) Taylor L. Scheuneman, business administration; Tiffany Grahl, early childhood education
Riverdale: (H) Paxtyn M. Houser, welding technology
Seward: (H) Landon B. Nelson, advanced manufacturing design technology
Shelton: Kayla E. Patti, media arts
Stapleton: Jesse L. Benell, welding technology
St. Edward: Edgar Irineo Gallardo, construction technology
St. Libory: (H) Marley L. Roepker, dental hygiene
St. Paul: Nicholas L. Helmer, electrical technology
Sumner: Aaron R. Hernandez, automotive technology
Superior: Robert M. Brockhaus, automotive technology
Valentine: Anthony J. Benscoter, diesel technology
Weeping Water: (H) Zack W. Smith, diesel technology
York: Syras R. Boston, welding technology
Albuquerque, New Mexico: Justice J. Silver, information technology and systems
Phillipsburg, Kansas: Andrew R. Meitl, advanced manufacturing design technology
Associate of Arts
Bridgeport: Alexander A. Barnette
Cambridge: (H) Chloe A. Besler
Franklin: Andrea L. Schurman.
Grand Island: Madison M. Rasmussen
Hastings: Jaci J. Anderson, (H) Akira Quick, Tyler J. Rockefeller, (H) Andy Sebastian, Elizabeth A. Weber
Henderson: (H) Zaya L. Stuart
Kearney: Lainey A. Olson
Kenesaw: (H) Sierra C. Dittmer, Joshua L. Randall.
Loomis: (H) Ryann L. Herrenbruck
Minden: Mary E. Braun
Nelson: Victoria J. Miller
Palmer: Marie K. Bohlken
Red Cloud: Maria C. Rodriguez
Associate of Science
Blue Hill: (H) Jadeyn E. Rochholz
Diploma
Albion: Collin J. Beierman, diesel technology
Alliance: Mario Garza, welding technology
Arapahoe: Adrienne J. Bowers, early childhood education
Aurora: Morgan M. Ekhoff, agricultural sciences; Landon I. Bumgardner, auto body technology
Ayr: Evan L. Schumm, energy technology; Amy J. Kinney, information technology and systems
Bertrand: Brodey L. Hinson, agricultural sciences
Cairo: McLain A. Adams, electrical technology
Cambridge: Domonic M. Ayer, auto body technology
Clay Center: Kira A. Cantrall, business administration; Brian C. Willis, diesel technology; Tucker J. Stevens, welding technology
Cozad: Kevin D. Cruz, construction technology
Dannebrog: Logan Grayson Lamm, diesel technology, Gavin R. Anderson, welding technology
Deweese: Elsa A. Jorgensen, business administration
Doniphan: Riley M. Mason, advanced manufacturing design technology
Dunbar: Owen M. Katen, diesel technology
Edgar: Connie R. Zalud, business administration; Zachary L. Brennfoerder, criminal justice
Elkhorn: Tyler A. Renner, construction technology; Samuel R. Surles, diesel technology
Ewing: Brenna M. Wagner, early childhood education
Fairbury: Domenic Hyson, heavy equipment operator technician; Stephanie J. Volker, information technology and systems
Fairfield: Jennifer A. Stratton, automotive technology
Franklin: Alex Wilbur, criminal justice
Geneva: Leonard T. Palensky III, business administration
Gibbon: Carlos E. Tamayo Diaz, electrical technology; Levi C. Gillming, welding technology
Giltner: Jacob L. Smith, Dakon M. Wilson, Ethan M. Wilson, information technology and systems
Glenvil: Samantha L. Coutts, business administration; Parker J. Spitz, media arts; Eric S. Brader,welding technology
Gothenburg: Jaxson R. Gundell, heavy equipment operator technician
Grand Island: Brandon T. Heusel, advanced manufacturing design technology; Alexander D. Argueta, Ezale A. Cruz-Endecott, Gabriel M. Schmid, Wyatt Schmidt, automotive technology; Caitlyn C. McCarraher, business administration; Mikayla A. Chaon, Karen J. Hernandez, Karly Hooper Clark, dental assisting; Austin R. Asche, diesel technology; Ryan D. Christenson, Nancy Perez Hernandez, drafting and design technology; Elton F. Serrano, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Logan L. Placke, Hailey A. Wilson, media arts
Hampton: Jake R. Arndt, heavy equipment operator technician
Harvard: Aspen S. Binder, drafting and design technology
Hastings: Blake A. Davis, Dustin J. Gant, Cameron D. Woods, advanced manufacturing design technology; Payden D. Buhr, Caleb T. Murray, Tracy Tran, automotive technology; Caitlyn R. Dowse, Jade E. Hughes, Alex A. Lupo, Karen A. Rennick, Marisol Rocco, business administration; Jared P. Barnes, Ashton M. Donner, Reynaldo J. Flores, Paxton D. Hoagland, Trenton L. Hoagland, Daniel A. Perez, diesel technology; Tyson A. Good, Noah A. Ismaiel, drafting and design technology; MacKenzie R. Fullerton, early childhood education; Kaden M. Evans, Trenton T. Tockey, electrical technology; Justin L. Ostrander, heavy equipment operator technician; Lisa X. Tran, information technology and systems; Cecilia L. Schuster, media arts; Agustin Gomez, Ayden J. Tessman, welding technology
Holdrege: Alexandria K. Morrison, dental assisting; Deven J. Anderson, Dalton R. Breinig, diesel technology; Brandon J. Carpenter, heavy equipment operator technician
Imperial: Clay J. Meeske, agricultural sciences
Inavale: Brody M. Fischer, welding technology
Kearney: Brennan R. Brosseau, advanced manufacturing design technology; Rosaura E. Marquez Zamora, business technology; Thomas J. Boardman, diesel technology; Charles Barnes, energy technology; Aaron P. McCormick, information technology and systems; Tyler L. Mizner, media arts; Ryan T. McGee, welding technology
Kimball: Brayden E. Schildhauer, diesel technology
Lawrence: Corbin J. Karmazin, advanced manufacturing design technology
Lexington: Emerson A. Orellana-Chavez, auto body technology; Cesar D. Chavez Camarena, automotive technology; Abdirahman Y. Ibrahim, business administration; Juan E. Frias-Erives, diesel technology; Isaac A. Ellingson, information technology and systems
Lincoln: Wut-Nuer J. Gatnoor, energy technology; Alex Polzin, heavy equipment operator technician; Austin R. Keifer, welding technology
Loomis: Joel W. Abramson, auto body technology
Milford: Carter D. Kuklis, heavy equipment operator technician
Minden: Tynan O. Degroff, construction technology; Kelsey J. Smith, information technology and systems
Nelson: Conner P. Dugan-Cannaday, welding technology
North Platte: Korin R. Sides, business administration; Cole L. Gerdes, diesel technology
Ogallala: Brock L. Poppe, heavy equipment operator technician
Omaha: Walker M. Behnken, Ryan D. Sandiland, heavy equipment operator technician
Ord: Jayden Hornickel, diesel technology; Hope K. Cronk, early childhood education
Oxford: Trevor Brown, heavy equipment operator technician
Plattsmouth: Cameron R. Aughenbaugh, diesel technology
Primrose: Tristan J. Nolan-Ray, diesel technology
Ravenna: Shyanne R. Beer, diesel technology; Aiden R. Bock, welding technology
Roseland: Timothy D. Herbek, diesel technology
Sargent: Nolan B. Osborn, construction technology
Scotia: Jonathan L. Middendorf, drafting and design technology
Scottsbluff: Nathaniel L. Mehling, heavy equipment operator technician
Smithfield: Aleya D. Hueftle, dental assisting
St. Paul: Jaime K. Wilson, dental assisting
Stuart: Jeremiah J. Kaup, auto body technology
Superior: Britni S. Lovegrove, business administration; Taygun D. Rothchild, media arts
Sutherland: Casey C. Morgan, diesel technology
Syracuse: Broghan D. Behrends, diesel technology
Taylor: Weston D. Reineke, agricultural sciences
Trumbull: Layne M. Haba, media arts
Union: Tyler M. Heim, heavy equipment operator technician
Valentine: Dakota R. Krogman, dental assisting
Wilcox: Keegan D. Linden, automotive technology; Chase O. Johnson, electrical technology
Wood River: Leopoldo Guerrero, advanced manufacturing design technology; Chace T. Bond, media arts
Belton, Texas: Evan W. Barney, business technology
Holyoke, Colorado: Michael E. Buoy, diesel technology
Littleton, Colorado: Braiden L. Fritz, construction technology
Lubbock, Texas: Colby W. McWilliams, construction technology
Marshalltown, Iowa: Leydie H. Carranza Mejia de la Luna, business administration
San Clemente, California: Jessica E. Billington, business administration
