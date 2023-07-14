After having their application to merge rejected by the Nebraska Power Review Board due to a problem with charter language, the Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District plan to vote again Monday on the relevant documents.
The CNPPID board of directors will meet 9 a.m. Monday at district headquarters, located at 415 Lincoln St. in Holdrege. Kearney County in Tribland is part of Central’s irrigation service area and has three representatives on Central’s board of directors.
The Dawson PPD board will meet an hour later, at 10 a.m., at its district headquarters, 75191 Road 433, rural Lexington.
Public comment will be allowed at both special meetings.
Central produces hydroelectric power at Ogallala and Lexington, sells it to retail power suppliers, and serves surface irrigation water to farmers mainly in Kearney, Phelps and Gosper counties. Under the merger deal, Central would absorb the Dawson Public Power District, a publicly owned retail distributor of electricity to rural customers and local communities in several counties in west central and south central Nebraska.
The districts’ respective boards voted to approve the merger in October 2022 but have encountered strenuous opposition from Central constituents, including many of its irrigation customers, who say the deal eventually would water down their representation on the combined entity’s board; give short shrift to Central’s irrigation mission, and leave the Central district, which is debt-free, saddled with debt the Dawson district has incurred through the years.
Following a December 2022 hearing, the Nebraska Power Review Board ruled a group of merger opponents had standing to make their case against the proposal when it was examined on its merits.
The evidentiary hearing took place over the winter, and in April the Power Review Board denied the merger application on technical grounds.
The Central and Dawson districts were given the opportunity to correct the defective language so their application can be considered on its merits.
According to a June 20 news release from Central, the key vote at Monday morning’s CNPPID board meeting will be on an amendment to the district’s charter specifically stating that Central doesn’t have the power to issue general-obligation bonds.
The lack of such a statement in the charter as currently written was the technical issue on which the Central and Dawson districts’ earlier request to merge was denied.
The Central news release states that if Monday’s motion to amend the Central charter is approved by the Central board, the Dawson district plans to immediately file a petition to dissolve, contingent on the Power Review Board’s approval of Central’s petition to amend its newly revised charter to reflect the Central and Dawson districts’ merger.
On July 5, the Central and Dawson boards both approved bylaws to govern the consolidated Platte River Public Power & Irrigation District when or if the Power Review Board allows the merger to go forward.
Organizations and public bodies in the Central district’s service territory on the record in opposition to the proposed Central-Dawson merger include the Tri-Basin Natural Resources District board of directors, Kearney County Board of Commissioners, Phelps County Board of Commissioners and Central District Water Users Board.
In a July 6 news release, the Central District Water Users announced the results of a recent survey of its members showing 93% of respondents oppose the proposed merger.
“We do not understand why a merger is necessary to carry out the future of CNPPID,” Central District Water Users President Dave Dahlgren said “We have not had enough transparency. It doesn’t appear that Central is broke. It doesn’t appear that our electricity is worth nothing. We don’t need to give away the company today.”
The Central District Water Users news release also mentioned the June 28 announcement that a new $750 million liquid fertilizer plant, called Project Meadowlark, will be built in Gothenburg.
As part of the announcement, project officials reportedly announced the plant will receive carbon-free energy from the new Platte River district once the merger occurs — hydropower both generated and sold to it at retail by the district.
Devin Brundage, general manager of CNPPID, lives in Gothenburg and is vice president of the Gothenburg Development Co.
The Central and Dawson districts countered with a news release of their own saying the merged district will be able to supply about 10% of Project Meadowlark’s electricity, but that the merger was not necessary to bring the plant to Gothenburg.
The districts also said the plant would be using wastewater from the city of Gothenburg and offset water through the Central Platte NRD, not water supplied by the power and irrigation district.
Non-disclosure agreements related to the Central-Dawson merger talks were tied to information about plans for the liquid fertilizer plant, which were relevant to the merger talks but had not yet been publicly announced, the districts said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.