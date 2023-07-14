After having their application to merge rejected by the Nebraska Power Review Board due to a problem with charter language, the Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District plan to vote again Monday on the relevant documents.

The CNPPID board of directors will meet 9 a.m. Monday at district headquarters, located at 415 Lincoln St. in Holdrege. Kearney County in Tribland is part of Central’s irrigation service area and has three representatives on Central’s board of directors.

