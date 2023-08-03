Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Partly cloudy with scattered strong storms developing late. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with scattered strong storms developing late. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.