A hotly debated plan to merge the Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District has been placed in the cooler indefinitely following a failed key vote by the Central district board of directors July 28.
In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Dave Rowe of Johnson Lake, president of the Central board, said no additional vote on an amendment to the district’s charter — an amendment that would be needed to clear the way for further consideration of the merger by the Nebraska Power Review Board — will be scheduled for now.
At the July 28 meeting in Holdrege, the board voted 7-5 to approve the proposed amendment. However, eight votes — more than a three-fifths majority of the board — were needed for the measure to pass. Therefore, the measure failed.
A large crowd of Central constituents gathered for the special board and committee meeting in Holdrege. Audience members burst into applause upon learning that day’s motion to amend the charter had failed.
In Thursday’s statement, Rowe, who represents Dawson County on the board — called out individuals opposed to the merger for what he said were unacceptable recent tactics and for comments hinting at the possibility of danger for board members not voting their way.
The full text of Rowe’s statement, issued through the Central district office, reads as follows:
“The Central board voted on Friday and there was not sufficient support by directors to move forward with the consolidation with Dawson Public Power at this time. I respect the board’s decision, and the directors of the District. As President, I will not be scheduling a future vote on amending the charter unless and until there is a change in circumstances that makes it a different matter.
We have plenty of work to do for Central and we need to get at it, not the least of which includes strengthening our financial resources to take on the significant capital improvement projects that lie ahead, including resurfacing Kingsley Dam.
I am glad roughly 130 members of the public came to our meeting on Friday, several of whom shared their perspectives. We are a public entity and elected directors, and the public is always welcome. I hope they continue to come to our upcoming meetings, where they’ll hear directors and management talk about ways to address the challenges facing the district.
That said, I want to publicly condemn tactics used by some of those opposed in recent weeks. Friday there was a completely unacceptable reference to “frontier justice”, implying that directors who vote in favor of the merger may be harmed. Threats to the livelihood of the general public and businesses in the area, as well as directors who might be in favor of the merger are not acceptable and is nothing more than extortion, plain and simple. These tactics have no place in 2023 at a public meeting, no place in our community and region, and reflect poorly on our area. I call on the leadership of the opposition to condemn these tactics as well.”
The Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District is headquartered in Holdrege. It generates hydroelectricity at Kingsley Dam near Ogallala, Jeffrey Lake near Brady and Johnson No. 1 and No. 2 near Lexington; sells the power at wholesale; and supplies canal water to irrigation customers mainly in Kearney, Phelps and Gosper counties, often called the “tri-county” area.
Dawson Public Power District is headquartered near Lexington. Like Central, it’s nonprofit and publicly owned, with a publicly elected board. Dawson sells electricity at retail to customers in rural areas and local communities in several counties in west-central and south-central Nebraska.
The two districts’ boards began investigating the possibility of consolidation in 2020. Both boards voted to merge in October 2022, with Dawson to dissolve into Central. The resulting combined entity, to be called the Platte River Public Power & Irrigation District, would have been headquartered at Lexington.
The combined entity would have continued to generate hydropower while also selling retail electricity in the existing Dawson district’s service area and providing surface water to irrigators.
The merger plan has drawn stiff opposition from Central water users and other Central constituents, who complained that the boards were not open enough with their deliberative process and did not receive enough public feedback prior to approving the merger.
The opponents argued the merger would have favored the Dawson portion of the consolidated district, leaving the Central irrigation service area underrepresented on the combined entity’s board and giving short shrift to Central’s irrigation mission.
Central began operations in 1941, many years after the idea for such a district was conceived primarily for its irrigation benefits. Its key feature is the Kingsley Dam near Ogallala, which holds back the North Platte River to form Lake McConaughy and then diverts the water for further hydropower generation and eventual release to the tri-county canals.
Merger opponents also maintained the proposed deal would have left Central, which is debt-free, saddled with debt incurred by the Dawson district over the years.
Meanwhile, the Central and Dawson management and boards have argued that a consolidated district would be well positioned to take advantage of new business opportunities, such as selling self-sourced green energy to a massive new liquid fertilizer plant planned for construction at Gothenburg.
Central, which has aging infrastructure to maintain, is unable to issue general-obligation bonds to finance capital projects. But after Central and Dawson asked the Nebraska Power Review Board to ratify their merger plan, the Power Review Board denied the request in April on technical grounds, citing the lack of an explicit statement in Central’s charter stating it cannot issue the referenced bonds.
The Central board was given the chance to go back and amend its charter to add the statement the Power Review Board ruled was necessary, then resubmit its merger request for consideration on the merits. Nebraska law gives the Power Review Board the power to ratify or reject the deal.
It was Central’s attempt to enact the aforementioned charter amendment that stalled out with the July 28 vote.
The Central board’s failure to amend its charter leaves the Dawson district in limbo, as its original request to the Power Review Board for permission to dissolve was contingent on the Central district receiving permission to amend its charter in another way, reflecting the planned merger.
The Dawson board had planned to approve a fresh request to dissolve, then send it along to the Power Review Board for consideration once the Central board amended its charter to add the no-bond language as required by the Power Review Board. The unapproved Central amendment now will be set aside, at least for now.
In a statement following the July 28 Central meeting, Gary Robison of Bertrand, president of Citizens Opposed to the Merger, said audience members had spilled into the hallways at Central headquarters that day, as the board room has seating for just 60 people.
“We asked them to move the meeting to a larger venue, but Central declined,” Robison said.
He noted that more than 20 spoke in opposition to the merger at the July 28 meeting while no one spoke in favor.
Robison thanked Dave Nelson of Minden, a Kearney County representative to the Central board, for offering a motion at the July 28 meeting to delay action for 60 days and schedule another public meeting where constituents could ask questions to understand the merger better. Nelson’s motion failed, with five votes in favor and seven against.
“We appreciate Dave’s attempt to be the peacekeeper of the day,” Robison said. “It is the job of elected officials to have discussion and listen to their constituents. That’s what local politics is about.”
The Central board includes three members each from Kearney, Phelps and Gosper counties and one each from Dawson, Lincoln and Keith counties, where the district has key infrastructure and some irrigation customers.
Community groups and public bodies that have come out against the Central-Dawson merger in recent months include the Kearney and Phelps County Boards of Commissioners; Tri-Basin Natural Resources District board of directors; Central Water Users board of directors; Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce; and Phelps County Economic Development Corp.
“I am pleased that a majority of the board members elected from Central’s chartered tri-county territory voted against the merger today,” Robison said following the July 28 meeting. “Central’s founders knew what they were doing when they gave the tri-counties a super majority when they created Central. They understood that those who rely on the water will do what’s best for the water.”
Robison was out of town and unavailable for additional comment Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.