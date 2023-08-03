A hotly debated plan to merge the Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District has been placed in the cooler indefinitely following a failed key vote by the Central district board of directors July 28.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Dave Rowe of Johnson Lake, president of the Central board, said no additional vote on an amendment to the district’s charter — an amendment that would be needed to clear the way for further consideration of the merger by the Nebraska Power Review Board — will be scheduled for now.

