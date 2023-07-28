CNPPID board meeting
Spectators fill available seating in the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District meeting room overflowing into the hall as the organization’s board heard public comment on a proposed merger with Dawson Public Power Friday morning in Holdrege.

 Will Vraspir/Tribune

HOLDREGE — Spectators erupted in applause as a vote by the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District board of directors stalled plans to merge the organization with another power company Friday during a special meeting on the topic at Central headquarters here.

Following a failed vote to postpone the decision for up to 60 days, members of the CNPPID board voted 7-5 in favor of a resolution to amend the organization’s charter to allow a merger with Dawson Public Power District.

