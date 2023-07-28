HOLDREGE — Spectators erupted in applause as a vote by the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District board of directors stalled plans to merge the organization with another power company Friday during a special meeting on the topic at Central headquarters here.
Following a failed vote to postpone the decision for up to 60 days, members of the CNPPID board voted 7-5 in favor of a resolution to amend the organization’s charter to allow a merger with Dawson Public Power District.
Although more directors voted for the resolution than against it, board president David Rowe said the petition requires approval from three-fifths of the board to authorize filing a charter amendment. On the 12-person board, eight votes are required for such a change.
The resolution would have amended Central’s charter to specifically state Central can’t issue general-obligation bonds.
In April, the Nebraska Power Review Board cited the lack of that statement as its reason for rejecting a request from Central and Dawson for permission to merge. The board gave Central an opportunity to go back and correct the identified technical defect so the merger request could be resubmitted for consideration on its merits.
In October 2022, the Central and Dawson boards both voted to merge, with Dawson to dissolve and be folded into the Central organization. The combined entity would be known as the Platte River Public Power & Irrigation District, with headquarters in Lexington.
Supporters of the proposed merger have said the combined Central-Dawson entity would be better positioned to do business in a changing world where power customers are looking for “green energy” sources, with a vertically integrated operation that both generates and sells electricity.
Since the initial vote to merge, Central constituents unhappy with the deal have maintained stiff opposition and created a nonprofit group called Citizens Opposed to the Merger.
Opponents claim the merger will leave the Central area underrepresented on the board of directors, potentially undermine the district’s irrigation mission, and put Central on the hook for Dawson’s debt.
Groups and organizations on record in opposition to the merger include the Kearney and Phelps County Boards of Commissioners; the Tri-Basin Natural Resources District board of directors; the Central Water Users board of directors; the Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce; and the Phelps County Economic Development Corp.
Several people spoke against the merger during the public comment portion of Friday’s meeting. Each person’s comments were limited to three minutes.
Gary Robison of Bertrand, president of the Citizens Opposed to the Merger, said he is a local farmer and irrigator and doesn’t believe the combination of Central and Dawson will benefit irrigators. He asked the board to take note of the number of Central’s constituents who are against the merger.
“We should be throwing you a parade if it’s so good a project,” he said.
Ed Schrock of Holdrege said that under the deal, Central’s constituents would go from 25% board representation to 15%.
“Please step up to the plate and vote for the irrigators,” he said.
Two of the great-grandchildren of George P. Kingsley asked the CNPPID board to vote against the plan.
George P. Kingsley, a Minden business leader who died in 1929, was one of the primary proponents and organizers of the effort to build the Central project, which includes Kingsley Dam on the North Platte River near Ogallala and a network of lakes and canals that direct water to irrigators between Elwood and the Minden area. He is the namesake for the Kingsley Dam, which holds back the North Platte River to form Lake McConaughy.
Four great-grandchildren signed a statement against the merger on Thursday, including Tim Kingsley, Liz Mattson, David N. Kingsley and Nancy Oertle.
Mattson, who lives in Funk, said her great-grandfather put his heart and soul into the project as it was created to protect the water rights of farmers in the area.
“You’re giving away everything my great-grandfather fought for,” she said. “Why would you give it away? I do not understand.”
Oertle offered a prayer for the board members.
“I pray each person voting will truly listen to your voice and block out any others,” she said, addressing God.
Dave Dahlgren of Holdrege encouraged the board to take time to relay the benefits of the merger to their constituents.
“Obviously, you know something we don’t,” he said. “You haven’t convinced us yet. I hope you’re not ready to vote to go forward.”
To that end, board member David Nelson made a motion to postpone the vote for up to 60 days and hold one more meeting to provide information to the public about the project and its benefits.
The board voted 7-5 against the postponement.
Devin Brundage, CNPPID general manager, gave a presentation to the board about the resolution and changes needed before the matter could be brought back to the Nebraska Power Review Board.
He addressed some of the concerns brought up at the meeting.
He noted that the board has discussed the matter for more than two years since November 2020, though some argued the merger was being “railroaded through.”
Both entities are political subdivisions of the state so he said decisions are being made with them in mind.
“Our job is to do our best to serve the public,” he said.
The main purposes of the combined organization would continue to be delivering surface water irrigation, distributing electrical power and operating generation facilities.
“It’s basically the same list we had in 1941,” Brundage said. “This is restoring our ability to do exactly what we did before.”
Though opponents have said Central would lose its $150 million reserve in the merger, Brundage said most of those funds are spoken for. He said the contingency fund is about $27 million, but Central’s aging infrastructure needs at least double that amount.
And any major changes that would affect irrigation, or electrical generation for that matter, would require a two-thirds supermajority of the directors to implement.
“That means you must have support from those three county areas,” he said of counties that only receive irrigation services. “It requires a very high level to make any of those changes.”
