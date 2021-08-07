It was out with the old and in with the new Friday afternoon as Hastings Fire and Rescue retired a pair of fire trucks and welcomed its newest addition.
Retired Chief J.C. Mitera announced the retirement of Ladder 1 and Engine 2, both vehicles brought into service during his tenure. Mitera said he was humbled to be asked to retire the vehicles.
Commissioned in 1985, Ladder 1 became the department’s tallest vehicle at 102 feet, he said.
Its size caused a lot of rumors at the time of its purchase. Rumors spread about the truck being too long for the Highland Park Fire Station, which was under construction at the time. Others said the new truck was the real reason the underpass needed to be deepened around the same time.
Mitera said both rumors were untrue, but it was interesting to hear the theories circulate.
He also created the specifications for Engine 2 before it was added to the department in 1991.
Given the harsh conditions that fire equipment endures, he said, it’s impressive for engines to last two decades.
Hastings Fire and Rescue’s newest apparatus is Quint 1, the department’s tallest aerial device at 110 feet, with the capability to pump 1,500 gallons of water per minute.
The fire truck is shorter and lighter than other models, making maneuvering in residential areas easier. The Quint 1 name comes from the five functions it provides: pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device and ground ladders.
The new engine also has a platform on its aerial device, making it more versatile for rescues and fires. It is equipped with new battery-powered hydraulic extrication tools.
The purchase was approved as part of last year’s city budget, at a cost of $993,000 including necessary add-ons. Wisconsin-based Pierce Manufacturing began production of the apparatus in March, and it was delivered to Hastings on July 14.
Mayor Corey Stutte addressed the audience and thanked the firefighters for their efforts to research the components of the truck.
“It’s nice to see this come to fruition,” he said. “We want to make sure people are safe, and this truck will be another tool to help us do that.”
Fire apparatus operator Jarred Hackler said it took a task force a little over two years to figure out what to do for the new apparatus.
“It took a lot of time to make sure it was going to fit our needs here in Hastings,” he said. “With this truck, we’re able to cover many, many things we weren’t able to with a single apparatus.”
He said the bell from Engine 6, retired when Engine 2 came into service, was added to Quint 1 to carry on its tradition.
“It feels amazing to get behind the wheel of what we’ve been building for so long,” he said. “With all the shipping delays, it didn’t seem like it was ever going to get here.”
Firefighters welcomed the new truck to the station with a traditional pushing-in ceremony.
The public was invited to partake in the ceremony, an age-old tradition with its origins dating back to the early days of the fire service.
The tradition started with filling the 500-gallon tank, using water from Engine 2, as a symbol of transferring the duty and responsibility of the retiring truck to Quint 1. An axe was transferred from Ladder 1 to Quint 1.
Next came the hosing down and drying off the vehicle. This tradition harkens back to a time when a new fire horse for a horse-drawn apparatus would be given a bath to welcome the new and retire the old.
Along with the rest of the truck, particular attention was paid to the tires. The tradition of washing the tires dates back to the hub and spoke era where washing the wooden wheels kept them from drying out after a fire.
With the truck equipped and cleaned, firefighters and members of the public helped push the vehicle into the station, with the aid of the truck’s engine. This originally started with firefighters pushing an apparatus back into the station because a horse could only pull the equipment out.
Once inside the station, Chaplain Eddie Goff offered a blessing over the new vehicle. In days past, local clergy historically would bestow blessings upon a horse for long life, strength, good health and to ward off any evil spirits.
With the prayer complete, Fire Chief Brad Starling then notified the dispatch center over the radio that the vehicle was in service and ready for use.
Before the pushing-in ceremony, the department congratulated six firefighters who recently received promotions to fire apparatus operator. The firefighters included Jarred Hackler, Joe Hermann, Nick Hoendervoogt, Taylor Smith, Chase Boeselager and Tom Treffer. All except Treffer received their new badges at the ceremony, with family members pinning the new badges on them.
Starling said family members are included in the ceremony to acknowledge the sacrifices they make to have their loved ones serve in the department.
“It’s the family that sacrifices time, leisures and comforts,” he said. “We are appreciative of the outpouring of support from our community.”
