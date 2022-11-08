Republican challenger Byron Morrow has been elected as the next Adams County Register of Deeds, according to unofficial election results posted by the Adams County Clerk’s Office Tuesday.
Morrow received 6,160 votes, or 62.7% of the total ballots cast in the race.
He will be replacing Democratic incumbent Rachel Ormsby, who garnered 3,663 votes or 37.3%.
The Register of Deeds is tasked with filing, preserving and maintaining the land records for Adams County, dating back to the 1800s. All records are public documents and can be viewed at the office, with most also available online.
Ormsby, of Ayr, is the county’s current Register of Deeds and has served in the office for 14 years. She has spent six years as clerk, four years as deputy register and four years as register.
Morrow, of Hastings, currently serves as a deputy sheriff with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. He started as a corrections officer for the sheriff’s office in 2002 before joining the Hastings Police Department as a certified patrol officer in 2004. In 2006, he returned to the sheriff’s office as a deputy.
Although the register of deeds is elected on a partisan basis, the office's record keeping function is nonpartisan in nature and is carried out in accordance with Nebraska law.
