Nate Myers, plant controller at CNH Industrial, received the Hastings Young Professional of the Year award Wednesday evening at the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting at the Hastings City Auditorium.
“I was surprised to say the least,” he said.
The award is given to an active member of the Hastings Young Professionals group. The recipient is engaged in the Hastings community through many different avenues and eager to continue to be involved.
Myers is involved in the community as a member of the Prairie Loft board, helping with the TeamMates mentoring program and volunteering with the St. Cecilia band’s drum line. He also performs as a magician on the side for fundraising events and post-prom parties.
Though Myers and his wife, Angie, are relatively new to the community, Myers said he enjoys helping out in the community as a way to pay it forward.
“It’s a chance to be using some of these skills I don’t get to use all the time,” he said. “Thank the community for being so welcoming.”
Myers was among several individuals and businesses acknowledged during the evening. Other awards included the Pioneer Spirit Award, the Max Award and businesses of the year.
A new award added this year was the Leadership Hastings Outstanding Alumni award, which was presented to Matt Fong.
Leadership Hastings is recognizing an alumnus for his or her outstanding leadership efforts in the community and for continued support of Leadership Hastings.
Fong participated in the Leadership Hastings program about 15 years ago, shortly after graduating from Hastings College.
“I feel so fortunate to have been able to engage in the community of Hastings in a number of ways,” he said. “I feel good about the type of work an organization like Leadership Hastings does.”
The Non-Profit Business of the Year award went to Our Little Angel. The award honors a nonprofit organization that has shown exemplary achievement in Hastings and the surrounding area in the recent years.
Co-founders Hayley Greiss and Arryn George explained that they had each had a baby who died and they founded the organization to support others struggling with the loss of a child.
“It’s hard for families to come forward and ask for help,” Griess said.
What the Dickens? was named the Business of the Year with up to 25 employees. Businesses are evaluated on community involvement, sound business practices and making a significant impact on the local community and/or economy.
Co-founders Caroline Kemp and Beth Funkey started the British bakery in hopes of adding to the offerings in Hastings’ downtown area.
“We spend all day every day trying to make people feel special, and you have made us feel very special tonight,” Funkey said.
Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village won Business of the Year with more than 25 employees. Businesses are evaluated on community involvement, sound business practices and making a significant impact on the local community and/or economy.
Stephanie Uhrmacher, administrator at GSS, said she was grateful for the award, which she sees as a nod to the staff.
“It’s been a rough couple of years, and to be recognized for the hard work our employees did is great,” she said.
Ken Stein received the Max Award. The award honors individuals or organizations that have made significant and/or extraordinary contributions to the Hastings community, the Hastings area or the Chamber of Commerce in recent months or years.
Along with his various contributions to organizations across the community, Stein said, he is most proud of the 40 years he spent on the Hastings Rural Fire Department, which his father helped to establish. He said he enjoyed responding to calls and providing help to those in need.
“I’m truly blessed to receive this award,” Stein said.
Dean Moors won the Outstanding Community Service Award. The award honors a business or individual that has helped write the modern history of Hastings with outstanding credentials in business, education and community service.
Moors has been involved in the Chamber since his family moved to town in 1994. He has served as chair of the Chamber board, as well.
“I am honored and humbled,” Moors said. “I always felt giving back was very important.”
Bruce Furniture received the Pioneer Spirit Award. The award honors successful businesses that have made significant contributions to the community in the areas of leadership and philanthropy for at least the last 20 years.
Owner Doug Bruce said he’s been involved in the Chamber for the 38 years he’s living in Hastings.
“We’re not just here to sell furniture,” he said. “We want to give back.”
The meeting also marked the final meeting for 2022 chair Mat Habrock of LandMark Implement and the first for Sheana Smith, director of communication at Ridgeline, who is serving as the 2023 chair.
Habrock said 2022 was about putting into action strategies identified in the previous year to improve member engagement, communication and recruit talent. The Chamber unveiled a new website to provide better member access and add value to memberships.
Looking to the future, Smith said the Chamber will enter into a partnership with Hastings Economic Development Corp. and align both organizations under one president.
Smith said they are actively recruiting for a joint leader. The organizations have hired Baker Tilly, a third-party recruiting firm, to handle the details of the national search.
“That first review for that position will be in late February,” she said. “We will go through several candidate reviews with the intent of putting together a hiring committee to help with a final search.”
