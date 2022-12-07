The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Hastings Economic Development Corp. will enter into a partnership aligning both organizations under one president, the leaders of both group’s governing boards announced in an email to members Wednesday afternoon.
In an email sent at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Mat Habrock, board chair for the chamber, and Travis Turek, board chair for HEDC, said the new arrangement had been approved by the chamber board Nov. 30 and by the HEDC board on Monday.
Both boards approved the deal without opposition, Habrock and Turek said.
“We are excited to announce a partnership between Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Hastings Economic Development Corp.,” they said in the email. “Joint partnership allows the resources of two great organizations to work in tandem with one another to support our community.
“This move will align two organizations under one president to ensure a shared vision of growth and success in Hastings. It will also allow for shared resources and staff, creating efficiencies and helping to further the mission of both organizations.”
Further details as to how the arrangement will work were not laid out in Wednesday’s email to members.
Both groups have offices in the Hastings Chamber Development Center, 301 S. Burlington Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.