The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Hastings Economic Development Corp. will enter into a partnership aligning both organizations under one president, the leaders of both group’s governing boards announced in an email to members Wednesday afternoon.

In an email sent at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Mat Habrock, board chair for the chamber, and Travis Turek, board chair for HEDC, said the new arrangement had been approved by the chamber board Nov. 30 and by the HEDC board on Monday.

