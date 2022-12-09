The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Hastings Economic Development Corp. will assemble a committee and start searching for a singular leader in earnest after the new year.
In an email sent to members late Wednesday afternoon, Mat Habrock, board chair for the chamber, and Travis Turek, board chair for HEDC, said the arrangement to align both organizations under one leader had been approved by the chamber board Nov. 30 and by the HEDC board on Monday.
Habrock and Turek spoke at the Hastings Utility Board meeting on Thursday about the planning and reasoning behind the decision.
Both organizations receive funding from Hastings Utilities. The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce receives $30,000 for planning and marketing led by the retail oversight committee, and the Hastings Economic Development Corp. receives $175,000 to help toward running the corporation.
“For the last several months, really, economic development and the chamber have engaged in some conversations on what we can do better to support the needs of our community and what we can do to be more a active, engaged participant in the growth and development of Hastings,” Habrock said, stating the factors that led to Wednesday’s announcement.
Habrock said there is no specific timeline to hire someone. The parties involved want to do the hiring process right.
“One of the biggest commitments we made is to do this right,” he said. “We’ve got to have the right leadership at the top and the right leader to make this all happen. We’re not going to shortchange that process to make sure we’re bringing the right person in or rush the decision. We want to make sure we do it right.”
The Chamber of Commerce and HEDC went through a similar evaluation five years ago when both organizations had a vacancy in the top leadership position.
Turek said the respective boards started looking again in September at combining leadership. The executive committees have met several times since then.
“Just going through all those details from ’17, it really makes a lot of sense to have a unified front and have that one shared vision,” he said.
Habrock said in spite of a shared president, the chamber and HEDC would remain separate organizations with their own filing statuses and budgets.
“An important thing to understand is that these are still two independent organizations; that organizationally this doesn’t change at all,” he said. “This is just committing to a shared president and a shared executive committee to make sure the work of both organizations is marching together in the same direction for the betterment of the community.”
The president could be an internal or external candidate to lead the joint effort. There would be shared staff resources to remove redundancies and broaden the scope of both entities of what they can do to support one another.
Habrock and Turek said consolidating leadership like this is becoming a trend.
Chamber and HEDC board leadership reached out to leadership in North Platte, Seward, Lincoln and Omaha, where similar structures are in place.
The question came up during Thursday’s meeting whether the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau would be involved in the consolidation. That was discussed in 2017, but hasn’t been discussed yet this year.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, board members voted 5-0 to recommend approval of the Hastings Utilities and Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center integrated resource plan for the Western Area Power Administration.
Brian Strom, HU manager of customer accounts, said the city has a long-term firm electrical power allocation commitment with the Western Area Power Administration.
According to the Energy Policy Act of 1992 and WAPA’s adoption of its energy planning and program management, the city of Hastings is required to complete and submit an integrated resource plan to WAPA every five years.
Hastings received authorization from WAPA in 1996 to submit a cooperative IRP with what was then the Hastings Regional Center.
YRTC holds WAPA allocations that Hastings oversees and administers.
The most recent IRP was submitted to WAPA in January 2018.
