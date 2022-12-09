The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Hastings Economic Development Corp. will assemble a committee and start searching for a singular leader in earnest after the new year.

In an email sent to members late Wednesday afternoon, Mat Habrock, board chair for the chamber, and Travis Turek, board chair for HEDC, said the arrangement to align both organizations under one leader had been approved by the chamber board Nov. 30 and by the HEDC board on Monday.

