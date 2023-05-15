An Iowa woman with existing Nebraska ties has been hired as executive director of both the Hastings Economic Development Corp. and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce.
The two organizations’ respective boards of directors announced the hiring of Shannon Landauer in a news release Monday afternoon.
Landauer currently serves as president and CEO of the Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corp. at Spencer, which is in northwestern Iowa.
She is expected to begin work in Hastings later in the summer after she and her family have moved to town.
According to Monday’s news release, Landauer began her career in economic development in Nebraska, working for the Boone County Development Agency in Albion. She then served seven years as executive director of both the Carroll Area Development Corp. and Carroll Chamber of Commerce in Carroll, Iowa, before going to work for her present employer.
She earned her Certified Economic Development Designation from the International Economic Development Council in 2017.
Landauer is a past president of Iowa Professional Developers. She is a member of the Iowa Rural Development Council, Empower Rural Iowa Grow Task Force, the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Automated Transportation Advisory Council, Heartland Economic Development Course Faculty, and various local boards and committees.
Earlier this year, the boards of HEDC and the Hastings chamber announced they had voted to seek a single executive to lead both organizations, which will remain separate.
The alignment is meant to allow for shared resources and staff and create efficiencies.
Both groups already have their offices in the Chamber Development Center, 301 S. Burlington Ave. Their boards also had discussed the possibility of an alignment back in 2017-18, when both were seeing turnover in their top paid position.
Scott Kvols, president of the HEDC board of directors, said Landauer’s background will make her a good fit for Hastings and the two organizations she will serve.
“Shannon has a track record of success in the communities that she has served,” Kvols said. “Her expertise in helping communities create opportunities for growth will serve our community well. We are excited to have her help shape the future of Hastings.”
Sheana Smith, chamber board chair, said the two organizations will benefit from having a single executive.
“The partnership between Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hastings Economic Development Corp. creates synergy between two great, existing community organizations,” Smith said. “Having Shannon provide leadership, strategy and direction for both organizations will create a more powerful resource for our community.”
Until recently, the HEDC office was led by Michael Krings, its executive director. The current chamber president is Mikki Shafer.
Both Krings and Shafer were hired to lead their respective organizations in 2018
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.