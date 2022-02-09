Living in households with parents who were involved in the community led Roger and Karen Doerr to become active volunteers themselves.
The couple won the Outstanding Community Service Award from the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday during the chamber’s annual meeting. The award honors individuals who have helped write the modern history of Hastings with outstanding credentials in business, education or community service.
The award presentations were conducted through video this year. The annual meeting was at the Hastings City Auditorium.
In video-recorded comments shown during the awards ceremony, Roger Doerr said both he and Karen were brought up in homes that were involved in community service.
“We’ve probably been involved, between the two of us, been involved in at least 30 organizations,” he said. “This is a wonderful experience for us.”
Karen said being involved in the community is the best way to improve the quality of life in a city. She been involved as a Chamber Diplomat for around 20 years.
“You want to make it a better place for everyone,” she said.
The Doerrs were among several individuals and businesses acknowledged during the evening. Other awards included the Pioneer Spirit Award, the Max Award and businesses of the year.
Chamber President Mikki Shafer said event organizers were pleased to see more people willing to recommend possible award recipients after staff members spread word that businesses could nominate other organizations.
Instead of five or six, 36 individuals and organizations were suggested as potential award recipients this year.
“This year’s nominees have been absolutely phenomenal,” she said.
Kully Pipe and Steel received the Pioneer Spirit Award, which recognizes a company that has made significant contributions to the community in leadership and philanthropy for at least 20 years. It includes companies in Adams County that have been successful as a business and have also been a strong community booster in volunteering time and financial support to area projects.
Jeff Kully, operations manager, said he was humbled by the award. He was thankful for the recognition and said it was due to the employees.
“We strive to be visible in the community,” he said. “We’re always willing to do what we need to do to give back.”
The Max Award went to the Hastings Police Department. The award recognizes individuals or organizations who offered significant contribution to the chamber or community in recent months.
Police Chief Adam Story said the department has focused on providing public service to the community over the years, which is made easier with the help of the citizens.
“I want to say thank you to the community of Hastings for all the support they provide,” he said.
The Non-Profit Business of the Year award went to enCourage Advocacy Center, formerly known as SASA Crisis Center.
Executive Director Jo Bair Springer said the rebranding shows how the organization works to prevent violence instead of simply responding to a crisis situation.
“I am so proud of our team and the work we’ve done,” she said. “It’s an honor to have it celebrated.”
The Kensington Senior Living won the Business of the Year with more than 25 employees.
Jacobi’s Carpet One was named the Business of the Year with up to 25 employees.
Owner Tim Jacobi said the company has always been a member of the chamber as part of its involvement in the community.
“Being involved in our community, I think, is a large part of this award,” he said. “It’s an honor to be recognized by the Chamber of Commerce and our peers.”
The meeting also marked the final meeting for the 2021 board chair, Central Community College’s Mark Funkey, and the first under 2022 chair Mat Habrock of LandMark Implement.
Funkey said the chamber board tried to look at the holistic needs of its members this year.
The board worked on outreach to learn ways the chamber could improve and shared that knowledge with the community. One goal was to form small groups and meet different constituents to learn more about member needs.
Habrock said the board’s vision is being implemented across multiple years to maintain consistency with the organization. Following strategic planning, the board is developing ways to communicate more efficiently on behalf of members and bring people together, continue to invest in people capital in the community by hiring a new position to recruit talent to the community, and find more ways to engage members.
“We’re really excited to have a strong vision moving forward,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.