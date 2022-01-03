A charter air service already operating in several Midwest cities is in the process of establishing a location at the Hastings Municipal Airport.
Air Exec Inc. recently moved a Cessna 402, which has space for six to seven passengers, to Hastings and plans to move a larger, Beechcraft King Air halfway through 2022 as well. Air Exec is also establishing a presence in Beatrice.
Air Exec offers 24-hour service for passengers and cargo. The company already was operating out of Mount Pleasant and Ottumwa, Iowa; and Kirksville and St. Louis, Missouri.
Air Exec Operator Anthony Chisano said the city of Hastings was receptive to Air Exec and motivated to bring in new business.
A demand from local businesses made Hastings Municipal Airport attractive to Air Exec, as did the airport’s facilities.
“Facilities is always a big thing for us, being able to house large aircraft and the facilities to be able to maintain them and house crew,” he said.
Matt Kuhr — who is a member of the Hastings Airport Advisory Board and representative of Hastings Air, the airport’s fixed base operator — is excited about the prospects a charter service brings to Hastings.
“It’s definitely a benefit to Hastings,” he said. “We’re never going to get commercial service in Hastings again. That’s just not something I think will feasibly happen, but the charter service gives us a way for businesses or people in town that would like to charter a plane to go somewhere. It’ll be the only charter service in the Tri-Cities currently.”
He described charter service as being like an air taxi. Pilots and aircrafts are under stricter regulations and standards than private aircraft.
Charter service cuts down on time and costs for business traveling.
“For a company that needs to travel quite a bit that doesn’t own their own (plane), it gives them another option for private travel,” Kuhr said.
Chisano said a few Hastings-area businesses have reached out to use Air Exec’s services for ventures.
Kuhr said Air Exec’s interest in the Hastings airport is just the latest in several signs of growth. The airport also has seen an increase in pilot lessons.
“I think some of that is because the popularity of our airport is going up quite a bit,” he said. “Our traffic is up, our fuel sales are up. There’s a lot of really neat things that are kind of on the table going forward for next year. I think the airport could have a really good year, too.”
For more information about Air Exec go to www.airexec.us.
