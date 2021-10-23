Hastings College has begun its fall semester with a new on-campus dining program provider, turning to a company now serving 280 colleges and universities across the United States.
Chartwells Higher Education, already a familiar name in the community because of its provision of food services at Central Community College-Hastings, says the new dining experience it provides at HC focuses on quality food, student engagement, innovation and diversity.
Branded Hastings College Dining, the program offers meal plans aimed at providing enhanced value for students, commuters, faculty and staff, with seasonal menus and cooked-from-scratch offerings directed by student feedback.
Hastings College Dining serves from The Eatery, which is the name of the main campus dining hall; Bronco Blend, a coffee shop; and the Crimson Club, which is open at lunchtime and offers extended evening supper hours, featuring sandwiches with a frequently changing menu. All the locations are inside the Hazelrigg Student Union.
“We are thrilled to be the food service provider for Hastings College,” said Amanda Armstrong, a senior director of marketing for Chartwells, a company based in Rye Brook, New York. “Our collaborative relationship with the campus is allowing us to create memorable moments for students, faculty and staff.
“We infuse new and exciting offerings into our menus every semester as well as new events and monotony breakers. We will continue to use student feedback as a driving force for the direction of the food service program.”
As part of the transformation, the elevation in services will expand to include other dining locations on and off campus, with refreshed looks and more robust menus focused on building community through food. An ever-evolving catering program will offer large-scale catering for casual events, with customization ranging from full service to low-touch, drop-off catering.
“Our menus at Homestyle, Rooted and Innovation line in the dining center rotate daily and can be viewed here,” Armstrong said. “These menus are based on intentional research to ensure that we are offering on-trend and healthy menus that today’s students are looking for. We also incorporate special seasonal events and menus into the dining center to create experiences for students that encourage them to try new things.”
The accompanying comprehensive dining website will include menus, nutritional information, feedback channels, hours of operation and updates on upcoming changes. Additionally, Chartwells will include a website showcasing the dynamic catering menus, with expert recommendations on how best to complement events.
Armstrong said staff at CCC has been helpful in assisting Chartwells with its move to HC’s campus.
“The team at CCC-Hastings has been integral in transitioning Hastings College to the Chartwells Higher Ed program,” she said. “We are truly honored to be the food service providers for both campuses and take great joy in being able to serve such wonderful students, faculty, staff and community members.
”We are looking to provide constant improvement and excitement within our food service program. We are more than just a food service provider, but an innovator that works to create lasting moments for students through food.”
As part of its service, Chartwells will implement Waste Not, a plan to track food trimmings, food loss and over-production to better manage and reduce waste and its effect on the environment.
A recognized leader in contract food service management, Chartwells serves 280 colleges and universities across the U.S.
