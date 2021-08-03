If certain parks restrooms in Hastings are to remain open for the rest of the season, the vandalism occurring there needs to stop, Parks Director Jeff Hassenstab said Monday morning.
Restrooms in Chautauqua and Heartwell parks are reopening Tuesday, after closing over the weekend to make vandalism-related repairs.
“We’re going to take it day by day and see if the vandalism continues and if it does then we’ll probably shut it down again,” he said about the restrooms that sustained vandalism.
Hassenstab said the vandalism included human waste, used drug paraphernalia, excessive littering and destruction of bathroom dispensers.
The decision to close the two restrooms was made due to the frequency of the vandalism and that the restrooms were unsafe for public use.
“They were getting vandalized daily, which is more than usual,” he said. “Heartwell rarely gets vandalized. So that was a little out of the ordinary.”
The decision to close the restrooms was made within the parks department, but Hassenstab did talk about it with Mayor Corey Stutte and City Administrator Dave Ptak.
“Really, the decision boiled down to two things: The daily vandalism we’re seeing and the second thing was the unsafe conditions inside the restroom facilities from being unsanitary and unsafe,” Hassenstab said.
The two parks are among the most used in Hastings.
“Anytime you have to shut a public facility like that down when you have young kids that’s not a decision we take lightly, but certainly one we had to make due to public safety,” he said.
The Heartwell Park restroom is among park restrooms in Hastings to be replaced thanks to the city’s half-cent sales tax.
Hassenstab said that restroom is in the budget for next fiscal year. The current one would be demolished over the winter and a new one would be put up in spring 2022.
The restroom at the new Crosier Park playground also is scheduled for installation in 2022.
Those new restrooms would be prefabricated, like the restroom at Lake Hastings. They would have an electronic locking system that would lock the facilities when the parks close at 11 p.m.
Restrooms at Lincoln Park are scheduled to be replaced in coming years, as well as a few ball field bathrooms, as long as the funds are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.