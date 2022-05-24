The Chautauqua Park pavilion will be unavailable to the public for about six weeks this summer while the structure’s fire sprinkler system is replaced.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 6-0 at their regular meeting Monday to approve an agreement with Nebraska Fire Sprinkler Corp. for replacement of the pavilion’s fire sprinkler system in the amount of $95,600. Councilwomen Joy Huffaker and Jeniffer Beahm were absent.
The Chautauqua pavilion had a sprinkler system installed when the structure was rebuilt in 1993 after a fire. That original system remains today and is a requirement for the pavilion to be insured.
The piping has numerous pinhole leaks and needs to be rebuilt.
“This bid would accomplish that,” Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab said.
Work would begin in mid-July and continue through August.
Councilman Ted Schroeder asked Hassenstab if the city had any pavilion reservations during that time that needed to be canceled.
“We don’t; we got lucky,” Hassenstab said. “So we blocked off those dates.”
The project includes a phase for demolition of the existing sprinkler system and a phase for construction of the new sprinkler system. Hassenstab said after the meeting it’s possible the city’s National Night Out celebration, which typically takes place at the pavilion in early August, may fall between the two phases.
Police Chief Adam Story said if it isn’t possible to hold National Night Out in the pavilion it would take place in another city space.
Also during the meeting, council members unanimously approved an agreement with WEG Transformers USA for substation transformers at Whelan Energy Center, East Seventh Street Substation and B Street Substation in the amount of $3,662,787.
There were six bidders. Lee Vrooman, city director of engineering, said each bidder had commercial and technical exceptions.
The lead time for delivery and price indexing were the commercial exceptions that affected the project the most.
Each bid used a slightly different price index.
Vrooman said in general the indexes were based on the different metals included: copper, aluminum, core steel and roll steel.
Whatever the price index would be on the day of delivery would increase or decrease the cost of the transformer.
Based on all of those factors, the evaluated low bidder was WEG Transformers USA, which gave a firm price and lead time of 53 weeks.
Vrooman said that lead time fits the city’s schedule, which calls for the WEC substation to be operational by the end of 2023.
The Whelan Energy Center distribution sub is a new substation being constructed to support the nearby Heartwell Renewables project.
The Seventh Street substation is expanding by one transformer to support the industrial load as well as adding redundancy and flexibility to the city’s transition system.
The B Street substation is a replacement of existing transformers.
Council members also unanimously approved an agreement with Siemens Industry Inc. for the Power Distribution Center Building with installed 15kv switchgear at Whelan Energy Center and B Street Substation and 15kv switchgear at the East Seventh Street Substation in the amount of $2,365,263.
The substation contracts are part of a three-year, $12.5 million plan.
In other business, council members:
- Unanimously approved a claim from Eldon’s Automotive Repair in the amount of $1,246.
- Unanimously approved a 60-by-180-foot private access easement in Westbrook Village 6th Subdivision over a portion of 16th Street right-of-way. This easement will allow Tom and Jill Fish to access the property west of the Westbrook Village 6th Subdivision by using the undeveloped portion of 16th Street right-of-way from Westbrook Drive to their property.
- Unanimously approved an agreement with Rutt’s Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. for HVAC replacement in the RBC Building at the Pollution Control Facility in the amount of $77,300. The building formerly home to the Rotational Biological Contactor equipment now is used for storage.
- Unanimously approved an extension agreement with the Hastings Sodbusters for use of Duncan Field. The current Hastings Sodbuster lease expires Dec. 31, 2022. The extension runs through April 30, 2023. This will allow the Sodbusters to obtain a liquor license with the Nebraska Liquor Commission for the 2022 season. Plans are to renegotiate a long-term lease with the Sodbusters after the 2022 season.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4701 amending Sections 30-112 and 32-602 of the Hastings City Code regarding provisions relating to bypass lines and responsibilities for maintenance and replacement of water service lines. Council members also unanimously suspended the rules and passed the ordinance on second and final reading.
- Unanimously approved the second reading of Ordinance No. 4703, voluntary annexation to bring a tract of land into the corporate limits of the city of Hastings, generally located on the southeast corner of Baltimore Avenue and M Street.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4706, creating Street Improvement District 2022-3, Laird Avenue from 14th Street to Apache Avenue. Wayne Pauley requested the street be constructed on Laird Avenue from 14th Street to Apache Avenue to allow houses to be built on the empty lots on the east side of Laird Avenue. Council members also unanimously suspended the rules and passed the ordinance on second and final reading.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4707 creating Water Extension District No. 2022-2, Lakeview 10th Addition. Alan Anderson requested this water extension district be created to serve the Lakeview 10th Addition with water. Council members also unanimously suspended the rules and passed the ordinance on second and final reading.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4708 creating Sewer Extension District No. 2022-1, Lakeview 10th Addition. Alan Anderson requested this water extension district be created to serve the Lakeview 10th Addition with sewer. Council members also unanimously suspended the rules and passed the ordinance on second and final reading.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4709 creating Street Improvement District 2022-2, Lakeview 10th Addition. Alan Anderson requested this street improvement district be created for the Lakeview 10th Addition. The project will connect Martin Drive to 33rd Street.
- Unanimously approved Resolution No. 2022-18 authorizing the purchase of natural aas from Central Plains Energy Project, approving execution and delivery of a gas supply agreement, and consenting to the issuance of bonds by the Central Plains Energy Project.
