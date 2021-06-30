To cancer patients at Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings, Dr. Thomas Zusag offered hope when it seemed there was none to be had.
Zusag treated hundreds of cancer patients in the radiation therapy program at the Morrison Center — a program he helped develop for Mary Lanning Healthcare near the end of his lengthy career as a radiation oncologist.
He died June 9 at age 72 following a brief illness. A memorial service is slated for 1-4 p.m. July 10 at Brique 1887, 109 N. Burlington Ave.
Retired U.S. Army veteran William Zimmerman of Hastings was treated by Zusag for two years through a U.S. Veterans Affairs referral before succumbing to lung cancer at age 79 in 2020. His widow, Mary Zimmerman, remembers Zusag as “the perfect doctor,” one who treated her husband and daughters like family.
“You couldn’t help but love the man,” she said. “He was so accommodating. Just a warm, caring, funny doctor. You’d think you’d known him your whole life.”
A native of Joliet, Illinois, Zusag completed his education at Chicago Medical School in 1986 before pursuing his career in radiology at Rush University Medical Center, Presbyterian Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospital in the Chicago area.
His son, Zack Zusag, 33, was raised in the Chicago suburbs and has lived most of his life there. A health care consultant by trade, he said it was his father’s influence as a physician that led him to pursue a career in the medical profession.
“He was always very handy,” he said. “That’s something I definitely picked up from him.”
Zack said that while his father was known best in the Chicago area for his oncology work in the area’s most prestigious hospitals, it was his father’s dry sense of humor and eagerness to educate others that left the greatest impression on him.
“He was kind of a jokester,” he said. “He always got me thinking about how things work and inspired me to pursue science more than anyone else.
“He would always make our wifi passwords incredibly complex. I remember once it was the Fibonacci sequence.”
Upon relocating to Hastings in 2012, Zusag continued his medical career at Mary Lanning, where he was instrumental in developing the radiation therapy program at Morrison. His work with area patients became his greatest passion in the final years of his life, Zack said.
“What he would want to be remembered for was his work in Hastings,” he said. “He was super proud of the work he did with his patients.”
Known locally for his dedicated care, Zusag would engage patients in conversation to explain their treatment plans in layman’s terms. From there, the topic turned to everyday things.
“He was so intelligent medically, but could carry on great conversations about many things,” said Carlene Springer, an advanced-practice registered nurse who worked alongside Zusag at Morrison. “He was very good at explaining things to patients and always put their needs first, which was a wonderful thing.
“He loved the people in Nebraska and did everything he could to make sure patients got through treatment as easily as possible.”
Zack remembers how music and science fiction played a role in how he connected with his father. A fan of “Star Trek: The Nest Generation,” his sci-fi home design included themes centered around space and images from his extensive album cover collection.
“He has like 1,300 records that were kind of all over the board,” Zack said. “As a kid, I remember he gave me my first iTunes library on my iPod, a bunch of classic rock that’s still on it today.
“A lot of the albums he picked were for the album cover itself so he could theme different rooms around it. One was a space-themed room with a bunch of Boston album covers with spaceships on them.”
Zusag was known for his love of nature, and it didn’t take him long to adjust to his rural Hastings surroundings. The doctor’s daily routine often would include back-road drives in the country to gaze at sunsets and stars and chase rainstorms. He regarded experiencing the solar eclipse in 2017 among his cherished memories.
“He loved the heartiness of Nebraska people and truly felt that this was his home,” Springer said.
As an incoming nurse practitioner, she was especially appreciative of his willingness to share his expertise on radiation treatment with her and patients.
“He would explain it in a way I could understand, and I know he did that with his patients, too,” she said. “He was very emotional and caring toward his patients, very down to earth. When he would talk about them or his work family he couldn’t help but get a tear in his eye because he cared so much.
“Many former patients have told me he would strike up a conversation with them and their families at a grocery store or wherever. Even when patients were done coming here for care they weren’t lost on him.”
