As developers have invested millions of dollars in downtown, Hastings has become a model of revitalization.
In his role as executive director of both the Community Redevelopment Authority and Business Improvement District, Randy Chick has been able to show other communities how to pursue such development.
The Nebraska Main Street Network recognized Chick as recipient of its 2022 President’s Award for leading the downtown redevelopment and revitalization efforts in Hastings and for sharing his knowledge and experience with countless other Nebraska communities for many years.
He takes a humble approach toward his role in the development.
“It’s a nice honor to be recognized, but all I’m doing is showing communities what great things our property owners and investors have been doing in our downtown,” he said. “They do all the work, and I get to show off the projects. That’s pretty easy.”
Former Hastings City Council member Scott Snell once called Chick "a guiding light to get through paperwork."
Nebraska Main Street Network Executive Director Elizabeth Chase and Board Chairman Jeff Ray presented Chick with the award Aug. 17 at Queen City Interiors.
Chase said the Nebraska Main Street Network instituted the award in 2021 to recognize individuals “who have gone above and beyond helping advocate for the work of main street revitalization throughout Nebraska.”
She said Chick earned the award not only due to the changes that have happened in downtown Hastings, but also because he’s willing to talk to anyone who is interested or wants to know how to do something.
When it comes to downtown development, Chase said Hastings is “probably one of the top communities in the state.”
Chick said the Nebraska Main Street Network is integral when it comes to downtown development.
The Nebraska Main Street Network provides assistance to help the process toward downtown revitalization.
“I think they are an absolute necessity for communities that are just starting out,” he said. “We certainly support their efforts.”
Chick will step down from his BID role at the end of September. He has held that position since Feb. 1, 1989, and also has been the CRA's ex-officio secretary and/or executive director for all or nearly all of that time.
He said his award coincides with the great things that developers and downtown property owners and investors have done in Hastings.
“We’re able to show that off a little bit and say, ‘Hey, with the right people in place, with the right tools in place, with support from your city council and your mayor and code officials and planning people and business improvement district board directors and community redevelopment authority members and property owners and downtown center associations — you combine all those people and all those efforts and you can do some great things in a community.”
Outside funding sources bridge the gap between the private investment and bank borrowing.
“Those different gap funding sources are key to making these work for developers or property owners or business owners, whoever is pulling off a particular project,” he said. “In the end, obviously it’s that personal investment of time and money that the investors or developers are making that are the key part.”
Hastings’ downtown revitalization began in earnest in 2003 when, as Chick said, “we started realizing what things we needed to do to get local people to invest their money in old downtown buildings.”
Now, downtown Hastings has nearly 20 years of development projects.
“The last six to 10 years it just has been really strong: larger projects and more money being spent.”
He estimates developers have invested $30 million in downtown Hastings projects.
“That’s a reflection of the private investment that’s been going on and continues to go on,” he said. “It seems like each time we announce a project it used to be a $300,000, $400,000, $500,000 project was a huge deal. Now it’s very common to have a $1 million project and that’s a small one.”
Large-scale development isn’t limited to downtown.
North Park Commons in north Hastings and the Theatre District in west Hastings are each about $40 million ongoing redevelopment projects.
“We’ve got some great things going on in a lot of different parts of the community,” he said.
Chick and his wife, Pat, have lived in downtown Hastings for 16 years.
“It’s great to see all these other people believing there is not only value but it’s a great place to live, great neighborhood,” he said.
He walks to restaurants and shops.
“Everything’s within three or four blocks of me that I need,” he said.
