The president of a grassroots organization opposed to the merger of the Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District agrees civil, constructive dialogue is needed to move the Central district forward.

Gary Robison of Bertrand, who leads the group Citizens Opposed to the Merger, issued a statement Friday afternoon in response to word Thursday that the Central board of directors will place the merger question on indefinite hold.

