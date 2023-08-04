The president of a grassroots organization opposed to the merger of the Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District agrees civil, constructive dialogue is needed to move the Central district forward.
Gary Robison of Bertrand, who leads the group Citizens Opposed to the Merger, issued a statement Friday afternoon in response to word Thursday that the Central board of directors will place the merger question on indefinite hold.
Thursday’s news came in a statement from Dave Rowe of Johnson Lake, president of the Central board, saying he will schedule no further votes on a key merger-related action item “unless or until there is a change in circumstances that makes it a different matter.”
In his statement disseminated by the Central district office, Rowe called out merger opponents for recent tactics he said were unacceptable — specifically, a speaker’s reference to “frontier justice” at a July 28 special board meeting in Holdrege, suggesting harm may come to Central directors voting in favor of the merger amid intense constituent opposition.
Citizens Opposed to the Merger, a nonprofit group, was organized in fall 2022 after the Central and Dawson boards voted to approve the merger deal, mounting stiff legal and political resistance to the plan. The citizen group was granted standing to argue against the proposed arrangement in February 2023 when the two districts’ request to merge was considered by the Nebraska Power Review Board — a state body that, under Nebraska law, has the authority to ratify or reject such transactions.
In April, the Power Review Board rejected Central’s request to merge — technically, a request for permission to amend its charter to reflect the merger — based on an identified defect in existing charter language.
On July 28, the Central board failed to approve a motion to fix that identified defect so the merger request could be resubmitted to the Power Review Board for consideration on its merits. The vote that day was 7-5 in favor of the amendment, but an eight-vote supermajority was required for passage.
In Thursday’s statement, Rowe said he hopes constituents who have expressed opposition to the merger will stay engaged and participate in a constructive manner as the Central board navigates future challenges.
“We are a public entity and elected directors, and the public is always welcome,” Rowe said. “I hope they come to our upcoming meetings, where they’ll hear directors and management talk about ways to address the challenges facing the district.”
On Friday, Robison said he wants that, too.
“In my testimony at the Power Review Board back in February, I said that as we work through the process, we still have to work with Central,” Robison said. “We are all neighbors and want to be friends when this is all over. We have encouraged peaceful resolution of this process from the beginning despite the challenges imposed upon us. We look forward to working with Central to help solve the challenges facing the district.”
Central began operations in 1941. It impounds North Platte River water behind Kingsley Dam, forming Lake McConaughy near Ogallala; generates hydroelectricity there and near Brady and Lexington; sells the power at wholesale to generate revenue for itself; and ultimately delivers river water for surface irrigation in south central Nebraska. Headquarters are in Holdrege.
The Dawson Public Power District delivers and sells retail power to customers in rural locations and local communities in west central and south central Nebraska. Headquarters are near Lexington.
