A 22-year-old Hebron man has been charged with distributing child pornography in federal court, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Joseph S. Martin faces four counts in the indictment.
The first charge is distribution of child pornography on July 12, 2021, punishable by 15-40 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, five years to life of supervised release and $40,100 in special assessments.
The second charge is transportation of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexual explicit conduct between July 12, 2021, and Nov. 9, 2021. The charge is punishable by punishable by 15-40 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, five years to life of supervised release and $40,100 in special assessments.
The third and fourth charges are possession of child pornography between July 12, 2021 and June 27, 2022. The charge is punishable by punishable by 10-20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, five years to life of supervised release and $17,100 in special assessments.
