The case against a 40-year-old Hastings man accused of creating child pornography has been sent to the district court.
Christopher Crosier of 806 E. Fourth St. waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday in Adams County Court.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns bound the case over to the Adams County District Court.
Crosier faces one count of creation of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison.
The case is expected to be set for arraignment in the district court on Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Crosier allegedly recorded a video with a 15-year-old girl engaged in sexual activity with a 19-year-old man.
