Splashing around surrounded by brightly colored plastic eggs, 9-year-old Jamari Dixon of Hastings tried collecting as many eggs as he could.
Instead of picking them up one by one, he soon found it faster to pull the bag along an edge to scoop up the eggs floating along the top of the water. The excess water then sloshed out the slits in the bags, leaving Jamari with the eggs.
Putting a different twist on the traditional holiday activity, the Hastings Family YMCA hosted a floating Easter egg hunt Saturday at the 16th Street location.
For Jamari, it was better to be in the pool than searching the grass for signs of the plastic eggs.
“I think it’s more fun,” he said.
His mother, Loveta, said it was nice to have an activity for her son on a Saturday afternoon.
“I love it,” she said. “I thought it was a great idea.”
Along with the floating eggs on the pool’s surface, cans of soda and eggs packed with prizes sank to the bottom of the pool and children dived to retrieve them.
But Saturday’s event offered more than a novel egg hunt.
Before getting in the water, participants gathered in the gym to make snacks and other activities.
Children could mix popcorn with candies and decorate cookies for the holiday.
Participants could create their own Easter Bunny using plastic eggs and stickers. There was a race area for children to hop with a balloon between their legs or balancing an egg on a spoon.
The Easter Bunny visited with kids, complete with a nose that squeaked when pressed.
Emma Kothe, 6, of Roseland hopped like a bunny herself as she went to greet the holiday mascot.
“I wanted to act like the Easter Bunny,” she said.
Caitlyn Drake of Hastings brought her 9-year-old daughter Kennedy Kegley and invited her sister Amy Bettles from Kearney, who brought her daughters Addilyn, 6, and Macie, 4.
Drake said she liked having activities in the gym as well as the pool.
“I love that it’s in the gym and the pool,” she said. “Kids don’t have to go in the pool.”
For instance, Macie opted to skip the swimming but cheered on her sister and cousin in the quest to collect the most eggs.
Amy said the event was a great excuse to visit her sister and enjoy a family fun activity at the same time.
Drake agreed, saying she and her daughter enjoy coming to most events the YMCA hosts.
And that’s the goal of events like the floating Easter egg hunt, said co-organizer Maria Urlacher.
Urlacher, aquatics director at the YMCA, said the event was a collaboration between her and parties coordinator Brandi Skalka.
It started out as a pool event, but Urlacher said they added extra activities in the gym to entice more kids to join.
“Any event that gets the community in the door and having fun is our goal,” she said. “Overall, I saw a lot of smiling faces, so that makes me happy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.