The Children’s Museum of Central Nebraska has found a new location to call home after nearly a year in limbo.
Deb Boesen, the nonprofit museum’s founder and executive director, announced Tuesday in a Facebook post that the museum will move to 3000 Osborne Drive East, next door to Dollar Tree.
Boesen said the bay is being prepared and they hope to be able to start moving in by the middle of August. Following that, further museum-specific renovations will be needed to prepare the space for a planned September opening, including the addition of bathrooms and a new city facade.
The city facade built by Doniphan-based Cardinal Construction in the lower level of Allen’s store at 1115 W. Second St. couldn’t be moved when the museum was forced to leave the store, meaning a new facade will be needed. When the museum moved to the location in 2019, all exhibits and areas of the museum were upgraded.
“We were not able to tear them down,” she said. “They were built to fit that spot.”
Boesen said the owners of Cardinal Construction agreed to donate manpower to rebuilt the facade in the new location, but the lumber and supplies needed for the project will need to be purchased. With the new location, she said they will look at making the city facade more mobile.
“Be patient and watch the Facebook page for updates,” she said. “We may need volunteers to come in and help paint once we get in. Any monetary donations would be appreciated.”
The Children’s Museum of Central Nebraska first opened in downtown Hastings, occupying the former Big G Ace Hardware location at Second Street and Kansas Avenue. Boesen founded the museum with her late husband, David Bosle.
In 2004, the museum moved to the Imperial Mall, 3001 W. 12th St., where it remained until the mall’s closure became imminent. With only a small handful of tenants remaining, the mall was closed by order of the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office on May 31, 2019.
The museum then moved into Allen’s lower level, which had been left vacant when the business closed its sporting goods and outdoor department along with other departments upstairs.
On Aug. 3, 2020, the Allen family announced it had agreed to sell its store to B&R Stores Inc., a Lincoln company that already operates Russ’s Market in Hastings. B&R terminated the museum’s lease effective Sept. 30, 2020, and the museum moved out in August.
With a long-term lease in place, Boesen said she’s excited to start work on rebuilding the museum in a more stable location.
“It’s been a long while,” she said. “We’ve basically been in storage since August.”
Any member who was current at the time the museum closed in August 2020 had their accounts frozen and those will be reactivated once the museum is able to reopen.
During the past five weeks, Boesen said museum programs continued, being held at local parks instead of an indoor facility.
She is excited about the new location, saying it offers better visibility and parking. With all the new construction on the north end of Hastings, she said the museum will be in a great place.
“I think it’s probably going to be our best location yet,” she said.
