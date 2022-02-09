The Children’s Museum of Central Nebraska once again is ready to help children learn through play as it reopened its doors at the beginning of the month.
After being forced to leave two locations since 2019, the nonprofit museum now can be found at 3000 Osborne Drive East No. 4, next door to Dollar Tree.
Deb Boesen, the museum’s founder and executive director, said the museum has been able to secure a long-term lease with a landlord who seems to care about the overall mission of the organization.
“It feels great to know we are here for the long haul,” she said. “That’s a great load off your shoulders.”
Patrons are glad to have the children’s museum back in operation.
Sheila Winslow of Kenesaw said her great-grandchildren loved coming to the museum when it was at Allen’s. Once they learned it had reopened, they begged her to bring them back.
“The kids really love this,” she said. “There’s so much for them to do here.”
Children can explore a variety of settings. City buildings include a doctor’s office, grocery store and fire station. There are also more rural settings like a camping area and farm.
There is a rock-climbing wall and construction zone where users can build using foam bricks or wood planks.
Shelley Sheets of Hastings brings her 4-year-old daughter Brynzley as a way to provide hands-on learning away from electronics. She told her daughter about the museum reopening in the months prior and the girl could hardly wait.
“She’s been waiting for this day a long time,” she said.
Work on the new location began in August 2021 after the landlord made initial preparations to the bay.
When Boesen first walked into the building and saw the barren space, she thought the crew preparing to turn it into a children’s museum had its work cut out for it. She didn’t think there would be enough time to get everything ready before the reopening. Museum leaders had hoped to be ready to reopen in January.
“It feels amazing to be to that point now,” Boesen said. “To open the doors and see the kids’ faces light up is priceless. It has been crazy busy since we opened.”
And they aren’t finished yet.
They plan to fence in an area to the north of the building to create an outdoor activity area for the children to use during the warm months.
To celebrate its reopening, the museum will be hosting various special events. One such event will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Feb. 17, where therapy dogs will visit the museum to give kids the chance to learn how to approach unfamiliar animals in public.
The museum will be offering eight weeks of summer camps with sign-up lists scheduled to begin in March.
Operating hours are the same as in recent years, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.
The Children’s Museum of Central Nebraska first opened in downtown Hastings, occupying the former Big G Ace Hardware location at Second Street and Kansas Avenue. Boesen founded the museum with her late husband, David Bosle.
In 2004, the museum moved to the Imperial Mall, 3001 W. 12th St., where it remained until the mall’s closure became imminent. With only a small handful of tenants remaining, the mall was closed by order of the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office on May 31, 2019.
The museum then moved into the Allen’s store lower level, which had been left vacant when the business closed its sporting goods and outdoor department along with other departments upstairs.
In August 2020, the Allen family sold the store to B&R Stores Inc., a Lincoln company that already operates Russ’s Market in Hastings. B&R declined to renew the museum’s lease, and the museum moved out at the end of the month.
The city facade built by Doniphan-based Cardinal Construction inside Allen’s couldn’t be moved when the museum left.
Cardinal Construction agreed to help remake the city buildings in which the children play. This time, it crafted individual structures instead of a long city facade. The individual shops are more mobile and can be rearranged as needed.
“They’re always great to work with,” Boesen said of Cardinal Construction. “They get it. They just knew what we wanted.”
