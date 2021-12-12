Four school choirs performed Sunday with the Hastings Symphony Orchestra to usher holiday spirit into the hearts of the audience.
Choirs from Harvard High School, Hastings College, Hastings High School and Minden High School joined the orchestra at Hastings College’s Lynn Farrell Arena to perform a medley of Christmas music.
Selections with the choirs included “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Festival of Carols” and the Hallelujah Chorus from G.F. Handel’s “Messiah.”
Blake Thompson, conductor at Harvard High School, said it was an honor to be included in the holiday concert and provided a great experience for the students.
“We’re very lucky to have an orchestra of this nature in our community,” he said.
Intertwined in the choir selections, the orchestra performed several holiday favorites including an arrangement of “We Three Kings” featuring principal cellist Christa Speed, “The Bells of Christmas” and “White Christmas” featuring vocalist Morgan O’Neill.
Hugo Madera, conductor at Minden High School, said it was one of the first major collaborations since he joined the school. Madera graduated from Hastings College in 2019 so it was also a return to his alma mater.
“It was pretty eye opening for the kids,” he said. “It was a really proud moment for me.”
Byron Jensen, the orchestra conductor and artistic director, said the choirs and orchestra meshed well for the concert.
Three of the four schools practiced with the orchestra Saturday at the Masonic Center, the original venue for the program before it was moved to the Hastings College campus for additional space. All four choirs met a couple hours before the concert to rehearse for the first time, though the music had been distributed to everyone about a month and a half before.
“I was very pleased with the program and the choirs that came,” he said. “It is a huge job trying to put everybody together.”
Jensen said he would like to do a similar concert every two or three years as a way to mix up the orchestra’s offerings.
“I would like to see us get back to performing the ‘Messiah,’ ” he said. “In the absence of being able to do the ‘Messiah,’ this is fun.”
Michael Hajny of Hastings described the concert as “fabulous” in the second time and his wife saw the orchestra perform.
“We thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said. “They had a great selection of music. We’re looking forward to the next concert coming up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.