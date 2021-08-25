One of the performing artists who helped create the sound of contemporary Christian music in the 1970s will be in Hastings Sunday for a concert celebrating the first 50 years of his career.
Singer-songwriter Matthew Ward was part of the group 2nd Chapter of Acts in the 1970s and 1980s, then went on to a solo career that has included secular projects as well as Christian ministry and has brought him international acclaim.
He will perform 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 401 N. Lincoln Ave. A free-will offering will be taken.
Connie Harvey of Hastings, a leader in the small First Baptist congregation, said she has known Ward since childhood and contacted him about playing a concert at the church, where recordings of his music have been used in worship.
“I went to Sunday school with him where I grew up in Los Angeles,” Harvey said.
Sunday’s event will be a low-key opportunity for Ward to share his music and message, probably focusing on his songs and life experiences from more recent years, which were influenced by a battle with cancer, Harvey said.
Ward, now 63, got his start in music at age 13 when he and his two older sisters formed 2nd Chapter of Acts.
He spent his early life in North Dakota before being left an orphan age 12 through the deaths of both his parents from cancer. He and his 14-year-old sister, Nelly, then moved to Los Angeles to live with their older sister, Annie, and her husband, record producer Buck Herring.
Matthew, Nelly and Annie sang together every evening in those days to help work through the trauma of losing their parents. The group 2nd Chapter of Acts grew out of those sing-alongs.
Buck Herring had a contact with folk-rock singer Barry McGuire, who already was famous for his time with The New Christy Minstrels when he become a born-again Christian and moved into the “Jesus music” genre, later known as contemporary Christian. McGuire toured with 2nd Chapter of Acts, helping propel the trio to stardom.
Matthew Ward recorded his first solo album, “Toward Eternity,” when he was 18.
The group 2nd Chapter of Acts retired in 1988 after 16 years of touring and more than 1,000 concerts. Ward then embarked on his solo career in earnest.
Over the course of his career, Ward has released nine albums, as well as 15 albums as a member of 2nd Chapter of Acts. He has recorded or performed with more than 50 contemporary Christian artists.
He sang a duet with pop singer Donna Summer and did background vocals on other songs including the No. 1 hit “She Works Hard for the Money.” He also has provided background vocals for such artists as Leann Rimes, Andrae Crouch, his sister Annie Herring, Dennis Jernigan, Ron Kenoly, Twila Paris and Keith Green.
In 1994, Ward was diagnosed with three types of cancer. He battled the disease for two years. His album “My Redeemer” is full of songs about his fight with cancer and the comfort of faith, and is the most widely acclaimed work of his solo career.
A follow-up album, “Even Now,” was released in 2000. “Christmas with Matthew Ward” came out in 2007.
Ward has been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame of the Gospel Music Association and is the winner of a Dove Award. In 1996, he helped lead 500,000 men in worship as part of the Promise Keepers praise team and sang the title song for the 1996 Billy Graham Christmas TV special, “Season for Peace.”
Ward’s songs “To the King” and “I Will Worship You” have held the No. 1 position on the Christian music charts.
Harvey said Ward lives in the Colorado Springs, Colorado, area nowadays and liked her idea of performing a concert to celebrate 50 years of God’s gift of music.
“For 50 years he has used that gift pretty much nonstop,” she said. “Anyone who would recognize him would enjoy seeing him.”
For more information contact Harvey at 308-340-7584.
