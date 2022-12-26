The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department offers three locations for residents to dispose of Christmas trees until Jan. 15, 2023.
The following locations are available:
• Aquacourt parking lot
• Duncan Field parking lot
• Libs Park, on the south side
Each of these sites is marked with barricades.
The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department asks that only live trees are dropped off and that all decorations and tinsel are removed beforehand.
