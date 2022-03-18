As ongoing preparations are made for the destruction of the 16th Street viaduct, attorneys for Hastings Citizens with a Voice are asking a judge to dismiss the city’s lawsuit claiming a referendum petition submitted by the group exceeds the scope of the referendum power allowed under state statute.
J.L. Spray and Jacob Garbison, attorneys with Mattson Ricketts Law Firm in Lincoln, filed an answer and counterclaim on Friday in the case in Adams County District Court.
In the answer, Hastings Citizens with a Voice deny the city’s claims that the decision to demolish the viaduct isn’t subject to referendum.
Though the city claims the referendum fails to specify what measure would be reversed, the Citizens assert the petition speaks for itself.
The petition states, “The purpose of this referendum is to reverse the city council’s decision to demolish the old 281 viaduct.”
The city says that could refer to Resolution No. 2020-62, which designated the viaduct a public safety matter and ordered its demolition. Due to that designation, the city argues that the resolution isn’t subject to referendum because it relates to public safety.
The Citizens deny that the viaduct is designated as a public safety matter.
The city also claims that if the referendum is meant to target the contract to demolish the viaduct, it’s not valid because state law says measures necessary to carry out contractual obligations aren’t subject to referendum
In its counterclaim, the Citizens claim Resolution No. 2020-62 is a measure as defined by statute, as well as the Hastings City Council’s approval of the demolition contract with United Contractors Inc.
They claim both are measures as defined by state statute. The Citizens ask a judge to find that a natural and necessary connection exists between the two, and that the measures are subject to referendum under statute.
The city’s lawsuit also challenges the timeframe of the referendum.
The previous referendum petition to reverse the council’s decision to demolish the viaduct was filed Jan. 28, 2020. The current one — a modified copy of the original — was filed Dec. 13, 2021, 46 days less than two full years.
Nebraska statute provides the same measure, either in form or in essential substance, may not be submitted more than once every two years.
With the first referendum petition, the group collected about 2,700 signatures and turned them into the city. After the petition signatures were delivered, the council reversed its decision to destroy the bridge instead of paying to have the signatures certified. The council’s reversal rendered the referendum moot because it ended with the same outcome had the issue been put on the ballot and approved by voters.
In the counterclaim, the Citizens say Hastings City Administrator Dave Ptak and Hastings City Attorney Clint Schukei told them that they would have input on the ballot language.
“The City’s representatives assured the Citizens that they would be allowed to help draft the general election ballot language and that the topic of the ballot language would address whether or not the City would repair the Viaduct,” the counterclaim stated. “Instead of addressing whether or not the City would repair the Viaduct, the general election language set for by the City sought authority to destroy and replace the Viaduct. On November 3, 2020, the City’s voters rejected its proposal.”
With the second referendum petition, the group collected 3,610 signatures and submitted them to the city on Feb. 17. The City Council voted March 1 to have the election commissioner verify the signatures. The city’s lawsuit challenging the referendum was filed March 2.
While the lawsuit is still pending, work appears to be continuing to demolish the bridge. Hastings Utilities workers were seen dismantling the light fixtures along the bridge on Friday.
Ptak said in an interview on March 2 that he believed a pre-construction meeting would be held early in the week of March 7, with demolition to begin soon thereafter.
According to the bidding instructions, the project must be substantially completed by Sept. 1, 2022. Substantial completion is defined as completion of storm sewer, inlets, grading, viaduct removal and paving.
Final completion must be accomplished by Oct. 1, 2022. Final completion includes incidental work consisting of final grading, landscaping and seeding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.