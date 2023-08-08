Citizens seeking a public vote to reverse the Hastings City Council’s decision to demolish the 16th Street viaduct are hoping to overturn a court judgment handed down in July closing the case.
An attorney for Norman Sheets, Paul Dietze and Alton Jackson filed an appeal in the case on Monday in the Nebraska Court of Appeals.
While the appeal has been filed, the basis for the appeal hasn’t been presented to the appellate court.
The appellant’s brief is due to the appellate court by Nov. 9, after which the city likely will be given time to respond with a brief, as well.
Sheets, Dietze and Jackson were the chief petitioners in a referendum petition drive calling for a special election to reverse an ordinance approved by the Hastings City Council to remove the viaduct.
The three led efforts to circulate the referendum with help from a nonprofit group, Hastings Citizens with a Voice, and gathered 3,610 signatures that were submitted for verification.
The city of Hastings filed a lawsuit March 2, 2022, in Adams County District Court challenging whether the issue was subject to referendum based on Nebraska law.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar held a stipulated bench trial in the matter.
Attorneys submitted stipulated facts, simultaneous briefs and subsequent rebuttal briefs. All submissions were timely made by the parties, and the last submission was received on March 31.
Farquhar took the case under advisement to review the submissions and issued an order on July 6.
In the brief submitted by the petitioners, they argued complete relief still could be granted even though demolition of the viaduct in question was completed in January.
“The Chief Petitioners did not ask this Court to prevent the removal of the Viaduct,” the brief states. “They asked the Court to enforce their right to referendum. The fact the Viaduct is down has no bearing on the referendum process.”
Once demolition on the viaduct began, the city filed for a declaratory judgment, saying the issue had become moot.
In his order, Farquhar ruled that the issue was moot unless a public interest exception applied, which he decided was the case since it presents a question important to the interpretation of Nebraskans’ power of referendum.
Farquhar then examined the merits of the city’s challenge to the referendum.
He determined a state law preventing the same measure from being submitted more than once every two years didn’t apply.
Farquhar wrote the language in the statute is “may not be submitted to the people” within two years. The original referendum didn’t go to a vote because the petitioners agreed to rescind it after the Hastings City Council reversed the decision.
But the judge ruled in favor of the city’s request for declaratory judgment based on its argument that the referendum failed to specify what measure would be reversed.
The petition states, “The purpose of this referendum is to reverse the city council’s decision to demolish the old 281 viaduct.”
The petitioners asserted the petition spoke for itself.
Farquhar ruled that including the specific ordinance number on the petition would not have created an undue burden and ruled in favor of the declaratory judgment.
