Launching a week-long push to collect feedback directly from the community, staff working on the city’s new comprehensive plan conducted the first of four open houses on Monday evening at the Hastings High School cafeteria.
Members of the public are invited to share the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in every aspect of the community, including housing, transportation, land use, public health, economic development and public safety.
Keith Marvin with Marvin Planning Consultants said it’s crucial for citizens to voice their opinions as those ideas will be used to develop a comprehensive plan for the city.
“This is not my community; they are the ones who we want to hear from,” he said. “The more input we get, the more likely we will be able to put together a plan that will be beneficial to all.”
By listening to the people of Hastings, Marvin said, officials can develop a plan that will be more aligned with citizens’ long-term vision for the city. This means the team won’t limit itself to thinking within the corporate boundaries of the city.
“We’re going to look at how this community is going to grow long term,” he said. “We’re not going to identify one area for development. We need ample opportunities for people to develop along the way.”
Three more open house events are planned for the week: Tuesday in the Alcott Elementary School cafeteria, 313 N. Cedar Ave.; Wednesday in the Lincoln Elementary School commons area, 720 S. Franklin Ave.; and Thursday in the Hawthorne Elementary School lunch room, 2200 W. Ninth St. Each session is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. with visitors able to come and go as needed.
Staff from Marvin Planning Consultants of David City will be in Hastings throughout the week. In addition to the open house events, they will be soliciting feedback from key city leaders and small groups within the community.
With an eye to the future, Marvin said, the comprehensive plan team met with Hastings Young Professionals and are preparing to meet with students from the city’s three school districts to gauge their thoughts on the community. He said it’s important to include youth and young professionals because the comprehensive plan could inform city development for the next 20 years.
Groups wanting to meet with the planning team can schedule an appointment through consultant Mason Herrman at mherrman@marvinplanning.com.
Additionally, the team has set up online surveys and use of the MindMixer platform to collect public feedback. Links to the online components can be found at onthehorizonhastings.com.
Over the next one to two months, the planning team will compile the data collected and incorporate it in the new comprehensive plan.
Marvin said they are trying to reach out to as many community members as possible during the process.
“We don’t want to discourage anyone from participating,” he said. “We want this document to be thorough.”
