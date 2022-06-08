It’s time for the fourth annual Battle of the Badges, pitting Hastings Fire and Rescue against the Hastings Police Department in a friendly blood donation competition on Friday at the Hastings City Auditorium.
The American Red Cross is partnering with local first responders for the event, scheduled from noon to 6 p.m.
HPD Capt. Mike Doremus encouraged citizens to sign up for the cause.
“We’re a little short on donors, so we’re hopeful people will make those appointments,” he said.
Not only do the local departments compete, but they will compare totals with nearby agencies as well.
Police and fire departments from Grand Island and Kearney competed in a similar events Tuesday and Wednesday to see who can recruit the most blood donors in their respective communities.
“Its just a good way for us to be out in the public,” Doremus said. “It’s just another way for us to take part and help out.”
Donors can sign up at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Use sponsor code “Tri City BOB” to support the event. Once a participant has given blood, they’ll be able to choose which organization to support, and donations will be tallied at the end of the day to determine a winner.
Numbers at the end of the event will be compared to Battle of the Badges competitions across the Tri-Cities to announce an overall winner.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, according to the Red Cross. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
